FRIDAY
HOT CHICKEN ON A TIN ROOF PART III – SANTERIA'S REVENGE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Jay Ducote and the Bite and Booze team are bringing the heat with a Nashville hot chicken pop-up. Also including the release of Tin Roof's Double IPA, Santeria, plus live music with Abby Leigh and John Ruiz. facebook.com/tinroofbeer.
MOVIE IN THE PARK "SING": 6:30 p.m., BREC Barringer Recreation Center, 7401 Baringer Road. Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and join BREC for a family movie. Featuring games and activities before the movie starts. Rated PG.
TRANZGRESSIONS: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. Baton Rouge Pride and Louisiana Trans Advocates get together for an evening to celebrate the diversity of transgender performers and advocacy. All proceeds benefit Baton Rouge Pride and Louisiana Trans Advocates. Entry is a donation at eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"PIPELINE": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Tuesday 1 p.m., LSU Shaver Theatre. Dominique Morisseau's moving play about a mother's fight to give her son a future he deserves. $15-$20 at nvtarts.org.
"WILD PARTY": 7:30 p.m. Friday Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. A Prohibition-era couple turns their apartment into a party for one night. Books, music and lyrics by Andres Lippa. Based on a poem by Joseph Moncure March. Rated R. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org/wildparty.html.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"FAITH HEALER": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cafe Americain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. The Baton Rouge Irish club presents the Brain Friel play, "Faith Healer." Food service begins 1 1/2 hours before the play. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
SATURDAY
DUCK DUCK GOOSE DAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Exploring the cultural, historical and artistic value of waterfowl carvings through vintage and contemporary decoys, wood carvings, boats and paddles. Featuring hands-on activities, carving corner, jump house, live baby ducklings, a prize booth and face painting. $5 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-17, free for children ages 2 and younger, $2 per pass holder.
RIVER CITY MAKER'S MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Shop at Baton Rouge's first monthly 100% crafter's market. Featuring adult beverages and prizes for shopping. $1 entry fee in honor of first market. Kim Lipari (225) 892-0304 or Wanda Calkins.
AUDITIONS "GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER": 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Vocal auditions by appointment only. Call (225) 924-6496 to schedule you appointment. Prepare 16-32 bars of a song for rehearsal. Call (225) 924-6496 to schedule.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
STUDIO SATURDAY: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Create monoprints using various tools based on the recent exhibition "ReTooled:Highlights from the Hechinger Collection." Register at lasm.org.
THE SPARK MUSIC & ARTS EXPERIENCE: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Dr. A one-day festival of music, art and food, featuring performances by Kinky Vanilla, Boi Dreamz, Slomile Swift, Booze and more. Two music stages with live visuals, live painting and vendors. $10 at the gate. facebook.com/skylinedistortions.
BRAWL ON THE BEACH: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. A dance off featuring five area adult crews dancing to raise money for the Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center, Susan G. Komen, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, the Northshore Humane Society and the Girls on the Run South Louisiana. $25 general, $50 VIP at crowdrise.com.
"PERFECT MONSTER, THE SHOW (I MADE THIS JUST FOR YOU)": 8 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Mina Estrada loves to dance and to dream, but these worlds don't intersect as often as one might think. $15 at manshiptheatre.org.
SUNDAY
NO SHOW COMEDY: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy at The Guru, 1857 Government St. No Show Comedy brunch show featuring Dan St. Germain, a comedian, writer, and actor who's appeared on Conan, Fallon and has a half-hour special on Comedy Central. Hosted by O'mar Finely. BYOB. $8 in advance, $10 at the door. eventbrite.com, facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
YARD ART — LOCAL ART SHOWCASE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. A special free monthly showing of local artists and vendors.
TUESDAY
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can.
LOUISIANA BONSAI SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The Louisiana Bonsai Society monthly meeting with a display of members' art.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
STARTING AND FINANCING A SMALL BUSINESS: 1 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. A two-hour seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business. Registration is required by calling the library at (225) 673-8699.
NIGHT MARKET: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government St. A new monthly series highlighting the local artists in the community. Featuring food, drinks, entertainment, and local art.
ART TALK WITH JASON ANDREASEN: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Get to know more about Baton Rouge Gallery with Executive Director Jason Andreasen. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
THURSDAY
ART AFTER HOURS — SOUND IS AN INVISIBLE COLOR: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Meet multimedia artist and musician Christopher Janney and preview "Sound is an Invisible Color," the exhibition of his work. lasm.org.
SUMMER SOIRÉE: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. Featuring cocktails, dinner, and entertainment with some of the greatest singers. $125 per person at operalouisiane.com/summersoiree.
5TH ANNUAL SUITS AND SNEAKERS FOOTBALL KICKOFF PARTY: 7 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 Lauberge Ave. An on-air talent show discussing upcoming football season with current, and past coaches. $50 for general admission, $500 VIP table (8 people).
RED MAGNOLIA THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS "STEEL "MALE"NOLIAS: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Featuring dancing, cocktails, a raffle, and entertainment as Baton Rouge men pay tribute to some of the most iconic female artists and characters of our time through musical numbers and comedy sketches. Performance starts at 8 p.m. $30-$50 at remagnoliatheatrecompany.com.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Anger." Recent work by Morgan Tanner on display through Aug. 29. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Ross Jahnke and Amy James, and Mary Jane Parker, through Aug. 29. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
