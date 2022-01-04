If losing weight is your new year's resolution, U.S. News & World Report suggests the DASH Diet, developed in part by Pennington Biomedical Research Center, may be for you.
The news organization rated DASH one of its Best Diets for 2021 in several categories, including Best Diets Overall (No. 2), Best Diets for Healthy Eating (No. 2), Best Heart-Healthy Diets (No. 3), Best Diets for People with Diabetes (No. 5) and Easiest Diets to Follow (No. 6), according to a Pennington press release.
“The continuing threat of COVID-19 has shown just how vital it is to follow a healthy lifestyle, and one of the best ways to improve your health is the proper diet,” said Catherine Champagne, Ph.D., professor and director of Pennington Biomedical’s Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling Laboratory. “U.S. News’ latest rankings demonstrate once again why the DASH Diet is such a good choice. It is highly ranked for healthy eating and heart health and helps people with diabetes control their disease. One of the biggest advantages the DASH Diet offers is that it’s easy to follow. Everyone in the family can follow the eating plan so you don’t have to spend extra time or energy creating additional meals.”
Champagne worked as a member of the DASH Diet Collaborative Research Group that included members from Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Duke Hypertension Center and the Sarah W. Stedman Nutrition and Metabolism Center; and Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. DASH is short for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.
DASH has been one of U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked diets for more than 11 years, but Champagne said people often ask her why they haven’t heard about it before.
“DASH is a science-backed eating plan. It’s not a fad diet, so it doesn’t get a lot of hype,” she said.
The DASH Diet encourages eating foods low in sodium, saturated and total fat, and cholesterol and high in potassium, calcium, fiber, magnesium and protein. Champagne said salt-free Cajun seasonings will allow food to maintain its distinctive flavor.
The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, funded the research for the DASH Diet.