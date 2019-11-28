FRIDAY
MOUNT SNEAUX DAY: 10 a.m. to noon, The Backpacker, 7656 Jefferson Highway. Snow, hot chocolate, s'mores and giveaways are all part of this snow day hosted by The Backpacker and The North Face.
WINE TASTING SERIES: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Gregory, 150 Third St. A wine tasting with small bites and live music. $25 at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Market, food, art and more. Free.
SUNDAY
ST. JAMES ARTISTS GUILD'S HOLIDAY EXHIBITION: 9 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Offerings by more than 30 artists in a range of media. Open between Sunday services (service times: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m.), in the Parish Hall Parlor. Admission is free. Nancy Jo Poirrier at npstudio@bellsouth.net.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at LASM, with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org, louisianastatemuseum.org and usskidd.com.
DAY WITH(OUT) ART: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., third floor. For the 30th annual Day With(out) Art, Visual AIDS presents "Still Beginning," a program of seven newly commissioned videos responding to the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic, plus a discussion with a local HIV/AIDS advocates and researchers. visualaids.org, lsumoa.org.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh fall produce directly from local farmers.
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society will offer glimpses of the night sky. Events may be cancelled or rescheduled on short notice due to weather conditions. Look for updates prior to the event on Facebook page.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can. facebook.com/theeclectictruth.
WEDNESDAY
"SESAME STREET LIVE! LET'S PARTY": 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. It's the Sesame Street gang with Big Bird and Friends. Tickets start at $15 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
FIRST WEDNESDAY: 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A reception for artists Malaika Favorite, Frankie Gould, April Hammock and Isoko Onodera. On display through Dec. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Signup starts at 8 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Crushed Velvet," recent works by Jo Webb, through Dec. 7. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Local produce, seasonal vegetables and a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1; "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm. Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.