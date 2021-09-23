On social media, Gov. John Bel Edwards jumped right into the middle of a big controversy: Do you put potato salad or rice in your gumbo?

Judging from the responses he was getting, it seems to depend on where you're from.

Looks like we're in store for some cooler weather in the next few days and you know what that means. It's time for Gumbo, Louisiana! And with that comes the age old question: What belongs in Gumbo, potato salad or rice? Let me know what you think. #lagov #GumboWeather — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 22, 2021

Of course, for many people, the answer is "both."

We decided to conduct our own unscientific poll. So tell us, how do you eat your gumbo? Be sure to include any other "controversial" ways you take your gumbo.

Include your name, city of residence and age in your response.

