Do you put potato salad in your gumbo? Weigh in on the controversy.

 PHOTO BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

On social media, Gov. John Bel Edwards jumped right into the middle of a big controversy: Do you put potato salad or rice in your gumbo?

Judging from the responses he was getting, it seems to depend on where you're from.

Of course, for many people, the answer is "both."

We decided to conduct our own unscientific poll. So tell us, how do you eat your gumbo? Be sure to include any other "controversial" ways you take your gumbo.

Include your name, city of residence and age in your response.

