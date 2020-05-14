The face mask is the de rigueur accessory of spring 2020. This gear protects us, and others, when we go out in public, but that doesn't mean it can't be fun and attractive.
What are you wearing? Send us a photo of your mask (in good light, on a solid background) or a photo of yourself modeling the mask.
Tell us a little bit about it: Did you make it yourself, or did someone make it for you? When do you wear it? What does it say about you? Include your name and phone number.
We'll publish a selection of masks in print and online.
Email your photo and text to us at features@theadvocate.com. Stay safe!