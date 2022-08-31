When I was growing up, almost all meals revolved around the summer garden.
As the summer heat dragged into September, the abundant variety of fruits and vegetables narrowed to a few prolific ingredients. Today, the occasional fig or pear, hot-off-the-vine tomatoes and okra are among our options at local farmers markets and in home gardens.
I am a fan of all preparations of okra — fried, simmered with tomatoes, pickled and even slimy boiled. These fritters are a delightful representation of a cross between fried okra and hush puppy. They’re delicious dipped in rémoulade sauce if you have some handy.
Once we’ve run out, or are just plain tired, of zucchini bread, this pear cake is a great switch. I found some beautiful pears at my local farmers market. I just adapted my favorite fresh apple cake for pears. The result is a moist cake perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack with coffee.
The typical late-summer situation sits before every produce grower in the state these days. Yes, the season is sparse, but fortunately in-between season days pass quickly here in Louisiana.
As I patiently wait for the upcoming fall growing season, I’ll be glad to cook up plenty of okra and tomatoes and a couple more pear cakes.
Okra Fritters
Yields about 18 fritters. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound blanched okra, chopped
1 small onion, diced
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ cup flour
½ cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoons milk
2 eggs, beaten
4 tablespoons olive oil
1. In a large bowl, stir together okra, onion, salt, pepper and garlic powder.
2. Add in the flour, cornmeal and baking powder.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs.
4. Pour the milk mixture over the okra and flour mixture. Stir to combine.
5. Heat oil in a deep skillet to 350 F.
6. Using an ice cream scoop, place scoops of the fritter mixture gently into the oil. Press down slightly with the back of the scoop to flatten each fritter.
7. Cook each side for 1 to 2 minutes or until fritters are golden brown and the center is slightly firm.
8. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Serve warm.
Fresh Pear Cake
Yields one standard-sized Bundt cake. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup coconut oil
2 cups brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ cup hot water
3 cups peeled pears, chopped into small bits
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Grease a standard Bundt pan.
2. Mix coconut oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla.
3. Sift dry ingredients and add to mixture.
4. Stir in water until batter is smooth.
5. Fold in pears. Pour into prepared pan.
6. Bake 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.