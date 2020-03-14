Hoops fundraiser
WHAT: Hoops to Help Charity Basketball Game to benefit the Thrive Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Thrive Academy
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Thrive Academy, 2585 Brightside Drive
INFO/ADMISSION: ThriveBR.org. Admission is $20; $10 for ages 5-12; $60 for VIP package that includes food and beverages. bontempstix.com/events.
DETAILS: Local celebrities and community partners will battle it out on the basketball court. A silent auction will take place during the event. Thrive Academy is a statewide public boarding school in Baton Rouge serving grades 6-12.