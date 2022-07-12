New Orleans actress Patricia Clarkson's starring role in the second season of SundanceTV's "State of the Union" has landed her another Emmy nomination.
Clarkson ("Sharp Objects") is in the running for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.
The nominees in major categories were announced in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday morning. JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero hosted.
In "Union," Clarkson portrays Ellen, who's very unhappily married to Scott (Brendan Gleason). The series offers an intimate, fly-on-the-wall exploration into the relationship of the couple as they meet up in a coffee café just prior to each of their weekly counseling sessions.
It's raw and touching, softened by comic moments.
"I'm just a hard-working guy who loves his wife," the outwardly gruff Scott tells Ellen.
"I love you, too, but I just don't know if I want to be married," Ellen sadly responds.
Each of the series' 10 Season 2 episodes run 10-14 minutes, and are available for viewing on Sundance Now and AMC+.
In 2019, Clarkson was nominated for best supporting actress for the HBO series "Sharp Objects," for which she won a Golden Globe.
Other Louisiana-connected nominations include:
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, "Controlling Britney Spears," FX, which explored the Kentwood native and pop star's conservatorship; and
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "First Show Back with an Audience" episode. New Orleans' Jon Batiste, the show's bandleader, performed "Freedom."
The 2022 "Emmy Awards" air live starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC.
For more info, visit emmys.com.