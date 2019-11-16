- The Baton Rouge Symphony will feature music from “Star Wars,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Star Trek,” “Apollo 13” and more in its "Sci-Fi — Music of the Final Frontier" concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. Tickets start at $25. Student rush tickets are available 20 minutes before performance for $10 cash and current student ID (subject to availability). BRSO.org, (225) 383-0500, 9635 Fenway Ave., Suite B.
- "Water Ways," an art show and sale to benefit Bethany Centre Primary School in Uganda, will open with a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at VanGuard Gallery, located inside Stephen Wilson Stained Glass studio, 1469 Laurel St. Over 60 local and regional artists are participating. Festivities will include live music by the Fanatics, food and drinks. Admission is free. Proceeds directly benefit the school founded by native Ugandan and LSU alumnus Peter Kiwanuka, who will be a special guest. (225) 343-2211 or email swsglass@gmail.com.
- The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, will open its fall art show with a free reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The pieces will hang until Jan. 4. The work of three new artists — Ann Warner, Diego Larguia and Mariana Kalacheva — is being introduced. Artists will be on-site to talk about their work. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. (225) 924-6437.
- Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts, along with the Lyceum Arts and Lectures Committee, will present the University Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band final concert of the fall semester at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Pottle Music Building Recital Hall. The concert is free. Joining the Jazz Ensemble will be guest artist and Louisiana native trumpeter Mike Williams. (985) 549-2184.
- Tickets are on sale for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Land of the Sweets Tea at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. Tickets are $45 each or $400 for a table of 10. In addition to tasty tea delicacies and a tempting candy bar, favorite characters from "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" will be on hand. There will be dancing, crafts, lots of photo opportunities and more. (225) 766-8379 batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-tea/ This event has sold out in past years.
- Tickets are on sale for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre mini-season packages that include tickets for "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" on Dec. 14-15. The package also includes tickets to BRBT’s spring mixed-bill performance, "She Moves …" on May 1-2. The packages are $90. batonrougeballet.org/event-directory/