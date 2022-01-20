Party with a Hardy
That catchphrase took hold the season Laine Hardy won "American Idol." Three years later, the Louisiana native and rising country singer will be back on a familiar stage — The Texas Club's — for a Friday concert with old friends Parish County Line.
Fun fundraiser
The Spanish Town Ladies Auxiliary, which assists area charities, hosts its Royalty Brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at Red Stick Social. There will be live music, a silent auction and introduction of the 2022 king, queen and grand marshal. Tickets are $35 at eventbrite.com.
Experience 'Nature'
The third annual Swamp Art Spectacular at BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center takes the theme "Impressions of Louisiana Nature." Featuring local artists' work, the event runs noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission applies. brec.org.