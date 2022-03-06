The Krewe of Town Revelers Carnival Ball took on a “Cimmer in Love?” theme Feb. 19 at the Grand Opera House of the South in Crowley.
Reigning over the festivities were King Cimmer LXVI Dr. Stephen Ray Cannon and Queen Cimmer LXVI Dr. Sandra Farmer Marx.
Cannon focuses on full-spectrum family medicine as the practicing physician and owner of Cannon Family Medicine and partner owner of Crowley Primary Care. His wife is Nicole Vaughan Cannon.
The queen is married to Dr. Don Marx and together they have provided chiropractic care in Crowley and Louisiana for more than 45 years. She is the headmaster-trainer at Sandy Marx Dressage School of Equestrian Arts, located at the Cove Equestrian Center in Rayne. She has three children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
To set the stage for the ball's theme, the show opened as members of the Krewe de les Dames depicted bridesmaids participating in a wedding that didn’t happen. Ball Revelers dressed as “conversation hearts” appeared dancing in slow motion as Hank Capel as “Cupid” flew onto the stage shooting arrows at them. The Revelers performed a lively version of “The Cupid Shuffle.” As “Puppy Love” played in the background, a toy dog bed filled with sleeping puppies came into view. The court pages, dressed as dalmatians and pink poodles, were Ethan Thibodeaux, son of Brandon and Amy Thibodeaux; Jace Morgan, son of Jared and Shanna Monk and Tyler Morgan; Vivian Lowry, daughter of Scott and Brooklyn Lowry; and Sophia Monceaux, daughter of Martin and Ashleigh Monceaux.
Dukes and maids were dressed as and performed as famous couples whose romances went bad or did not last. They included: Elvis and Priscilla, David Dupuis and Nicole Swacker; "Pretty Woman," Aaron Bertrand as Edward and Patti Lawrence as Vivian; "Friends" in Low Places, Josh Conner as Ross and Jenni Hensgens as Rachel; "Funny Love," Kirk LeBoeuf as Ricky Ricardo and Tessa Butler as Lucille Ball; and "Brangelina," Christopher “C.J.” Chiasson as Brad Pitt and Ellie Doré as Angelina Jolie.
Judy Guillot and Laurie Suire were ball co-directors. Ball captain was Elliot Doré. Revelers captain is Greg Jones.