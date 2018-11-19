Traffic, legal advice part of Civic Associations meeting
Traffic and legal issues that affect property values were among the topics discussed at the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations' meeting on Nov. 8 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. The Federation represents area homeowners associations.
Cyndi Pennington, city traffic engineer, gave an update on how new schools being built in the parish will accommodate student drop-off and pick-up, preventing “stacking” of vehicles on roadways. Elliott Atkinson, the federation's legal adviser, presented a free legal advice seminar on property liens, violation of deed restrictions and other issues that affect property values. Becky Bond, the federation's information technology person, reviewed updates and changes to the organization's website.
The federation, which usually meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Main Library, will not meet in December. The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. For information, contact President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206 or fgbrca.org.
Lupus Foundation holds golf event
The Louisiana Lupus Foundation held its 31st annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction on Oct. 8 at Dumas Memorial Golf Course in Baker.
Lamar Advertising was the major sponsor. Subway at Hammond Aire Plaza provided brunch, and Tommy Williams sponsored a jambalaya dinner, with drinks by Coca-Cola Bottling.
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites and Foundation President Linda Perkins presented the first-place award winners: Max Coleman, Floyd Joseph, Darryl Hubbard and Wallace Haynes. The longest drive winner was Ron Barrow, and closest to the pin was Jim “Doc” Garitty.
Philharmonic Club celebrates Bernstein music
The Philharmonic Club of Baton Rouge celebrated Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday Oct. 17 at the Woman’s Club.
Anne Maverick and Jan Cox performed a piano duet medley of songs from "West Side Story." Rita Lovett and Rose Mary Williams sang selections from Broadway musicals and various concert pieces, with Marianne Parker at the piano. The current Philharmonic Club scholarship recipient, Adalus Low-Manzini, played the cello.
Hostesses were Janelle Couvillion, Linda Manes, Gail Kinney, Millie Fine, Williams and Parker.
Louisiana Bonsai Society holds fall show
The Louisiana Bonsai Society held its 2018 Fall Bonsai Show Oct. 27-28 at the Baton Rouge Main Library.
Club members displayed some of their best bonsai and sold bonsai to support the club’s expert bonsai workshop programs. Jim Scarton, LBS president, did a bald cypress bonsai program, and Lowell Tilley, vice president, did an eastern red cedar group planting program.
Walter Imahara presented a wood plaque to the LBS carved by his father, James Imahara, who was a charter member. The plaque says “bonsai” in Japanese and was carved in cypress. James Imahara and Steele Burden were two LBS charter members.
Lee Vanderpool, of the Fort Walton Beach (Florida) Bonsai Society, will lead a workshop on developing accent plants used in bonsai shows at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Tilley at (225) 272-6744 or email lowelltilley@gmail.com.
Plaquemine Garden Club plants garden at Ochsner
The Plaquemine Garden Club planted a "Beauty of Life" garden in October at Ochsner Medical Center in Plaquemine.
Each plant will produce pink blossoms: Peggy Martin roses, knockout and drift roses, snapdragons and dianthus. A pink pumpkin represents October, which is dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
Children and breast cancer survivors released pink balloons. A club member donated a pink bench in memory of her sister.
Reception honors Maringouin priest
A Priest Appreciation Reception honoring the Rev. Armit Raj was held Oct. 20 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Hall in Maringouin.
Hosting the reception were Knights of Peter Claver Mary Immaculate Council 119 and St. Aubry Ladies Court 119 of Maringouin. Grand Lady Trymeka McCoy and Grand Knight Sam Watson presented Raj with a monetary donation on behalf of the knights and ladies. Parishioners also attended the reception.
Woman's Club hears about herbs
Mary Williams, of the Baton Rouge Herb Society, spoke to the Woman's Club of Baton Rouge on Nov. 1. Williams showed samples of aromatic herbs she grows.
Allen Crochet, who carves pictures and messages on cypress, was guest artist. His wife, Barbara, accompanied him.
Lois Saye was coffee chairman, and Delores Dyer was tea girl chairman. Karen Cordell greeted at the door. Angie Inzerella conducted a bake sale. Sally Ann Martin was decorations chairwoman. Carolyn Chaney poured punch. Donating refreshments were Pat Richards, Margaret Rome, Delores Dyer and Saye. President Debbie Harris reminded members of the Jingle Bell Raffle in December and a Murder Mystery Dinner in the spring.
Against All Odds holds community meeting
Against All Odds hosted a community meeting on consequences Nov. 3 at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center.
Speakers spoke in depth about the choices they made and the consequences that followed. The group's newest member, Aaron “Red Bird” Brent, talked about the 42 years he spent in prison as a result of a choice he made at age 19. Released for Angola State Penitentiary for five months, Brent said he hopes to keep someone from following in his footsteps.
AAO meetings are free and open to the public. For information, call (225) 610-6333 or email againstalloddsbr@yahoo.com.
Torchbearer Beta learns about bridges
Sandy Bailey presented a program on four Louisiana bridges over the Mississippi River when Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Nov. 6 at Juanita Coutee's home.
Bailey provided information about Huey P. Long and Horace Wilkinson bridges in Baton Rouge, the Sunshine Bridge near Donaldsonville and the Audubon Bridge near St. Francisville.
Attending were Jean Leyda, Linda Musso, Virginia Huffman and Verlyne LeBlanc. Members donated coats and money for Pat’s Coats for Kids for the November service project. Huffman took the donations to the Neighbors Federal Credit Union in Denham Springs, where commercial service officer Darryl King received them.
The chapter is seeking prospective new members and former Beta Sigma Phi members that wish to re-affiliate with the organization.
Cavaliers speak to Suburban Reviewers
Michelle and John Cavalier, co-owners of Cavalier House Books in the Denham Springs antique district, spoke to the Suburban Reviewers Book Club Nov. 7 at Duke's Seafood Restaurant in Denham Springs.
The Cavaliers have long been reviewing and recommending the best and latest books to club members. In addition to their retail store, they bring book fairs to different schools across Louisiana every week.
Their newly launched Looziana Book Company specializes in wholesale and distribution of titles written and published in Louisiana. Members browsed and purchased books.
SLU vocalists honored at state competition
Ten Southeastern Louisiana University vocal performance students and one alumnus were finalists — including four first-place winners — at the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition Nov. 8-10 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Sara Cage, of Baton Rouge, was the first student in SLU history to receive three first-place awards in the senior women’s division, Hall Johnson spiritual category, and upper-level music theater-women. Cage also received the Governor’s Award as the most promising student at the competition.
Also receiving first-place nods were William Dopp, of Independence, sophomore men; Caitlyn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux, sophomore women; and Joshua Staes, of Baton Rouge, older advanced men.
Other students recognized include: Andrew Butler, of River Ridge, second place sophomore men; Cody Sires, now a Southeastern alumnus of Violet, second place older student adult women and men; Alfred Harper, of New Orleans, third place junior men; Jody Bennett, of Hammond, fourth place junior men; Ryan Blanchfield, of Hammond, fourth place younger advanced men; Camryn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux fourth place sophomore women; and Brennan Simmons, of Hammond, honorable mention senior men.
Altrusa attends Golden Deeds Banquet
Altrusa International of Baton Rouge participated in the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton’s annual Golden Deeds Banquet honoring Donna Britt as the 77th recipient as outstanding citizen of the year on Nov. 13 at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
Altrusa members Carolyn Robinson and Lynn Nettles are the club’s representatives to Inter-Civic. Also attending were Shirley Bowler; Diane Bezdek; Cherryl Alford; Carol Davis; Belinda Dumas; Mary Johnson, art teacher at The Dufrocq School; Frances Tosca, an LSU student recipient of a recent Altrusa International Grant; Judy Stracener; Diane White; Amy Drago and Marti Didier, who received the award in 1998.
For information on Altrusa, call Nettles at (225) 752-9246 or Didier at (225) 939-0460.
