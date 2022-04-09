- In celebration of composer Philip Glass' 85th birthday, the LSU's Turner-Fischer Center for Opera will perform his opera "Orphée" at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Shaver Theatre in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. In his reimagining of the timeless legend of "Orpheus," the celebrated minimalist composer created the first opera of his Cocteau Trilogy, basing his work on the French artist's surreal film of the mid-20th century. Admission is free, but registration is required by visiting eventbrite.com/e/the-turner-fischer-center-presents-orphee-tickets-303999850737.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing "Flight of the Butterflies" each Saturday in April in its Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Follow the monarchs’ perilous journey, join hundreds of millions of real butterflies in the remote mountain peaks of Mexico and discover the compelling true story of an intrepid scientist’s 40-year search to find the monarchs’ secret hideaway in this film. For more information, visit lasm.org.
- Here's your chance to have your artwork published in a zine. Visit the LSU Museum of Arts exhibit "State of the Art: Record" and take in the way each artist creates, responds or reflects on a record or the idea of one. Create your own record in any form you desire: Collage, poetry, writing, painting, mixed media and photography. Responses will be compiled into a zine publication. All submissions must be dropped off by May 1 at the museum's front desk in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Submissions must include your name and email. You can also email your submission to samacker1@lsu.edu. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
- "Eugene Martin: Creative Act" runs through Oct. 2 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. This marks the museum's first major exhibition of the artist’s work, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works. Martin was born in Washington, D.C., in 1938 and later lived in Lafayette. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
- Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., Ponchatoula, is showing paintings by Charles Rudolph Wright, photos by Phillip Colwart and work by weaver Maria Griener through Saturday, April 30. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, visit twinsteeples.org.
- Suzan Tillotson, president and founder of Tillotson Design Associates in New York, will present the lecture “Lighting Design: An Inside Look” at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the LSU Design Building Auditorium. Admission is free. For more information, visit design.lsu.edu.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical "Sweet Charity," opening Friday, April 22, on its Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
- "Michelangelo: A Different View" runs through Sunday, April 17, at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. This exhibit recreates the awe and wonder of Michelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel. Using state-of-the-art technology, Michelangelo’s timeless masterpieces have been reproduced for this historic exhibit. Only here can you explore this moving, exquisite art up close — at a distance impossible to achieve in the Sistine Chapel. Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $7.50 for children by visiting raisingcanesrivercenter.com/michelangelo-a-different-view?.
- Are you a scenic, lighting or sound designer? If so, Red Magnolia Theatre Co. wants you to "Join the Revolution!" Directed by Courtney Murphy, the company's production "The Revolutionists" will run Fridays through Sundays, June 3-5 and 10-12. But it needs a designer. All designer positions are paid. The company also is in need of an experienced stage manager and are looking to fill volunteer stage crew positions. Email résumés to production@redmagnoliatc.org.
- Yes We Cannibal!, 1600 Government St., will show a short group exhibit of two-dimensional graduate student work curated by LSU Professor of Art Kelli Scott Kelley from Monday through Friday. This will be followed by the solo show "I'm so glad you're here" by photographer Cedrick Ley Jr., opening with a reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The show will run through Sunday, May 1. Also, at 4 p.m. Sunday, the arts collective will feature experimental New Orleans cellist and vocalist Helen Gillet at 4 p.m. in its Meat Meet series. Admission is free. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
