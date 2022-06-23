Six years and many performances later, Lafayette-born singer-songwriter MacKenzie Bourg is still finding his way in the music business.
Sure, finishing fourth on the then-FOX reality singing competition series "American Idol" in 2016 was a solid springboard, but it didn't guarantee success.
"The moral of the story is there are no shortcuts to things that are worth it, and you have to show up every day," says Bourg, 29.
The "Idol" Season 15 finalist (Mississippi's Trent Harmon won that year) will show up Tuesday in his hometown for a 7:15 p.m. solo acoustic show at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St. The concert will include a one-song collaborative with The Movement Company Dancers, and after the show there'll be a meet-and-greet at Marley's Sports Bar, 407 Jefferson St.
The AcA's James Devin Moncus Theatre seats 304 people. Only 54 tickets remained as of 4 p.m. Tuesday and are available for $33 at https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/event/mackenzie-bourg/.
At work last week on his upcoming, as yet untitled, debut album, Bourg took a break to talk about life since "Idol."
You'll have a solo show at Acadiana Center for the Arts on Tuesday. I know you've played there before, but how is it playing in a major hometown venue?
AcA is one of my favorite venues I’ve ever played. The sound is incredible.
What can we expect at the show?
All the new songs I’ve recorded on my debut album the last few weeks in Nashville. These songs mean a lot to me and I’m nervously excited to perform them.
About the album coming out soon, can we get some details on that?
I’ll be releasing a few more singles before I get into the album, but the songs have come out better than I had hoped.
You've released several singles over the last few years, "Roses," "Little Moon" and "Good Day" among them. Will any of those be on the album or will it be all new material?
The album will be all new material! I’m really excited about the songs.
Where are you based now and what places have you lived since leaving Lafayette?
I am currently based in Lafayette. I’ve lived in New York and also Los Angeles.
Can you walk us through the progress of your career since 'American Idol'? Does it still help advance your music?
I think the fans I’ve gained from the show are still with me, so I would say yes. My career has taken me many places since the show.
Do you still watch "Idol" and if so, how does it compare to your season?
I haven’t had a chance to watch much, but it looks really nice as far as the events and places they get to go.
Where are your favorite places to perform? Favorite songs to perform?
I really like the Hotel Café in Los Angeles. Some of my favorite songs to cover are "Billie Jean" (Michael Jackson) and "Can’t Help Falling in Love" (Elvis Presley).
How do you describe your music, and has it changed since 'Idol'?
I’ve been able to get closer to who I am as a person, and my lyrics have become more honest. The music feels really authentic.
What do the next five years look like for you?
I don’t know what the next five months looks like, but hopefully happy and healthy with the love of my life.
Who do you consider your favorite musical artists of today?
I really like Dijon (Duenas, American musician and producer), Bruno Major (British singer-songwriter and guitarist), and some of Harry Styles’ songs.
How about your favorite food, color and pastime when you're not making music?
Favorite food is a tough question. So many awesome foods. Maybe a good steak. My favorite color is periwinkle, and my favorite hobby is spending time with my loved ones and playing some golf.
Anything to add?
I’ve found over a lot of self work that being grateful is really important, and just want to thank anyone supporting me on my journey.