If you don't have tickets to the college football national championship game — which describes most of us — you're watching it on TV. What if you want to do so with lots and lots of fellow fans?

We've got three suggestions, all of which are free:

How to watch LSU vs. Clemson in national championship: TV channel, expert picks, more

The North Boulevard Town Square. The game will be broadcast on the video screens in the middle of the boulevard in front of the downtown library, according to the Downtown Development District. It will be shown rain or shine.

The Varsity Theatre (3353 Highland Road). It will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. The theater has 160 seats, but it could hold up to 350, depending on how management chooses to set it up, said Channing Stott, Varsity's general manager. So, it should be loud and, given its proximity to the LSU campus, full of student spirit. A limited menu will be offered by its sister restaurant, The Chimes, Stott said.

Celebrity Theatres — Baton Rouge 10 (15365 George O'Neal Road). One of the screens will be showing the game. Although there is no charge, doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis, said General Manager Carl Carpenter. Concessions, of course, will be available.