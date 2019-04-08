“Broadway Marches On” was the title of the Music Club of Baton Rouge’s program presented by the Music Club Chorus on March 12 at the Woman's Club.
The group, conducted by Marty Stone, gave a short history of key moments in Broadway musical history, singing songs from vaudeville and George M. Cohan to Stephen Sondheim.
Early 20th-century tunes were “Carolina in the Morning” and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Cohan pieces included “Give My Regards to Broadway” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” Leonard Bernstein’s “Tonight”, “America” and “I Feel Pretty” and others from "West Side Story" introduced jazz and dance rhythms to the theater.
Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” and “Comedy Tonight” completed the performance.
Les Leblanc was sound technician. Kim Sands, cello, and Maria Curry, piano, accompanied the singers. Rita Lovett was program chairwoman. Linda Henning and Diane Lynch co-chaired the hospitality committee, which served refreshments before the recital. Miriam Bensman, Helen Campbell, Dot Harman, Lois Kuyper-Rushing, Dorene Mayeux, Dorothy Milner, Barbara Seals and Bobbie F. Young assisted them.
Audubon DAR hears about suffrage
Mary McKeough spoke on the effects of women's suffrage on 20th-century American women when the Daughters of the American Revolution John James Audubon Chapter met March 18 at the Bluebonnet Library.
The program included photos and facts about outstanding women from the suffrage years through the present. She highlighted Louisiana women and their contributions.
Regent Georgia LaCour gave a brief summary about the State Conference held in Lafayette on March 14-16. Representing the chapter were LaCour, members Denise Malesic and Holly Talley, state Parliamentarian Carole Gloger and state Third Vice Regent Margaret Tyler. Talley was recognized as Louisiana Outstanding Junior. She will represent Louisiana at the National DAR Continental Congress on June 26-30 in Washington, D.C.
The Women in American History Award was presented posthumously to Pearl A. Domma for her work in the Army Nurse Corps. She was stationed in Mississippi, Tennessee and New Jersey before being sent to the European Theater. She was deployed to Normandy, France, and at Omaha Beach and helped set up a hospital that treated soldiers during the invasion. After a German pilot attacked that hospital, she was relocated to another hospital that also was bombed. She taught nursing for 16 years before retiring in 1978.
Registrar Betty Jo Snellgrove presented a 50-year DAR membership certificate to Frankie Platte, who served the chapter as chairman of several committees, various offices and as regent from 1974-77. She is the chapter’s oldest living past regent. She joined DAR on Dec. 12, 1969. Meeting hostesses were Karen Lambert, Norma Gerace, Gloger and McKeough.
Membership in the DAR is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For information, contact mdtyler@cox.net.
Orchid Society learns about mounting plants
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society held a discussion and demonstration of techniques of mounting orchid plants as an alternative to potting them on March 20.
Orchids are epiphytic plants, and growing them mounted more nearly approximates the way they grow in nature. Plants were shown mounted on various mounting materials, including a flip-flop. Every attendee was given a small orchid plant to mount, along with the materials for making the mount. Experienced members coached while the mounts were made.
Dr. Terry Rehn, longtime Orchid Society member, will speak on growing orchids without a greenhouse at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. Rehn has visited the homes of Baton Rouge Orchid Society members who successfully grow orchids without a formal greenhouse. A free plant clinic where plants can be brought for diagnosis of problems and cultural advice will be held at 6:30 p.m.
The Green Growers group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at 425 Nelson Drive. Orchids for Seniors will tour the gardens at Houmas House in Darrow on April 22. The group will gather at 9:15 a.m. at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd., to board the van and will have lunch at Houmas House before returning to Baton Rouge.
For more information, visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com.
Retired Teachers hold Spring Conference
The District IV Louisiana Retired Teachers Association held its Spring Conference on March 20 at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center. The hosting unit was the Educators of Yesteryear, Dorothy W. Wilson, president.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and East Baton Rouge Parish schools Associate Superintendent Adam Smith greeted the attendants. Brandon Kelly, Community Reinvestment Act officer at Home Bank, was keynote speaker.
District IV Louisiana Retired Teachers President Peggy Aime led the business part of the conference. Rodney Watson, Louisiana Retired Teachers Association executive director, spoke on upcoming legislation affecting teacher retirement.
Seven students named to prelaw honor roll
Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation has announced that seven members of its 2018-19 College & Career Ready Pre-Law Institute have been named to the American Bar Association’s Civic & Law honor roll.
The institute was offered in partnership with Southern University Law Center.
Honorees Jacoby Coleman, Jesuyia Farlow, Chelsea Johnson, Ayanna Washington, Cesar Williams, Jayda Woods and Jailen Wright were recognized during the Pre-Law Institute’s culminating event, a mock trial held on March 19 at law center's moot courtroom. During the mock trial, prelaw scholars presented and argued a criminal defense case before a volunteer mock trial judge and jury.
Attorney Troy Humphrey served as mock trial judge. Volunteer jurors included Amanda Collura-Day, Kean Miller; Sally Ellwein, Capital Area United Way; Michael Johnson, UREC board member and CSRS; and Baton Rouge Chapter of the Links members Helena Cunningham, Yolanda Dixon, Dr. Angela Gooden, Dr. Jacqueline Hill, Mauretta Wailes Elbert, Britney Temple, Erin Monroe Wesley and Judy Johnson White. Southern University Law Center students also volunteered in the jury.
UREC’s College & Career Ready Pre-Law Institute is a 14-week learning opportunity that introduces students to civics, law and the criminal justice system while affording them the opportunity to study under instructors who are law students at the center. Student Alexandra Lawson served as program instructor, and student April Love was the site coordinator.
Chronologically Gifted hear EBR school superintendent
East Baton Rouge Parish schools Superintendent Warren Drake spoke about how the renewed one-cent sales tax will be used to the Chronologically Gifted and Talented at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church on March 20.
Drake said the tax will generate more than $900 million over 10 years, allowing renovations or classroom additions to 14 schools, building of nine new schools and consolidating six schools. Despite some of the challenges the school system faces, Drake said he sees a bright future. One of the challenges facing East Baton Rouge Parish schools is that more than 75 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.
He also spoke briefly about his family, including his mother, June Drake, and grandfather Orie Kerlin, who played baseball for LSU in 1912-15.
Von Raybon catered the luncheon, and the Rev. Barrett Ingram said the invocation. Marian Forbes, Cathy McRae, Pat Robertson and Carol Haas assisted.
Beauregard topic for Civil War Round Table
Sean Michael Chick spoke about Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard on March 21 to the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table.
Depicted as a colorful but ineffective general from Louisiana, Beauregard is among the most misunderstood figures of the Civil War, said Chick, who described him as a master engineer and an inspiring leader who had a good command of battlefield strategy and tactics. His reputation derived largely from his troublesome personal relationship with Jefferson Davis and a general ineptness in politics, both in the army and in his postwar life.
In his military career, he ordered the first shots of the Civil War during the bombardment of Fort Sumter, fought bravely at the First Battle of Bull Run, Battle of Shiloh, siege of Corinth and defense of Petersburg. After the war, he worked as a railroad director and supervisor of the Louisiana Lottery. He died a wealthy man at age 74 and is buried in New Orleans in the tomb of the Army of the Tennessee.
Acadian genealogist speaks to ELHA
Martin Guidry, Acadian historian and genealogist, spoke about Acadian deportations from 1755-63 to the Edward Livingston Historical Association on March 21 at the Livingston Library.
The Acadians had their own language and culture. Now, 99 percent speak English in Acadia, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. They came from France in the 1600s in search of a better life.
They were French Catholic and refused to give an oath to support the British king. Some took up arms against the British and, with the French-Indian War looming, the British feared that Acadians would side with France. Once deportation began, however, they could take only what they could carry. The British burned down homes, churches and livestock to prevent them from having a place to return.
Guidry is a retired research chemist with the Dupont company. He has studied genealogy and history of the Acadians for more than 40 years and has published articles on the subject.
John Singleton will speak on "People in Cemeteries are Just Dying to Tell Us a Story" when the association meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Livingston Library. The public is invited.
