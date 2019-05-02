FRIDAY
CRAWFISH KING COOK-OFF 2019: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Live After Five, 222 North Blvd. Crawfish boil cook-off to benefit Big Buddy and Junior Achievement. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, $10 for kids. eventbrite.com.
FAMILY FRIDAY AT TIN ROOF: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring entertainment for the kids, including an inflatable bounce house, face painting and ice cream. Plus live music and food from Rock Paper Taco with Dippin' Dots for dessert.
BOOGIE ON THE BAYOU: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., Plaquemine. Featuring live music by After 8, food and drinks available. Bring lawn chairs and dancing shoes.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE BALLET THEATRE'S "HOMECOMING DANCES": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Showcasing the theatre's award-winning dancers in diverse and exciting new works. $25-$45 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
ST. THOMAS MORE FESTIVAL 2019: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, St. Thomas More Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd. Featuring carnival rides, games, food, cake walk, raffles and giveaways. stmfestival.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"THE EXPLORERS CLUB": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The prestigious Explorers Club of London is thrown into crisis when its acting president decides to admit a woman. Rated PG-13. $19-$25 at theatrebr.org/explorersclub.html.
SATURDAY
OGDEN PARK GARAGE SALE: 7 a.m. to noon, Ogden Park. A list of participating residences can be found on the Facebook event page at facebook.com/OPProwl.
ARTS & HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Baton Rouge Charter Academy, 9211 Parkway Drive. Featuring art from local and students artists, live music and dancing, food trucks, local vendors, and kids activities.
CARS AND COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across from dealership.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open air arts market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org.
MS WALK BATON ROUGE 2019: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Town Square, 222 North Blvd. 1 mile and 3 mile routes. Open to all ages. Registration opens at 8 a.m., walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
CHILDREN'S GARDEN FESTIVAL: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Featuring crafts, educational booths and sessions, snacks and gardening activities. For $3 kids can plant a Mother's Day gift to bring home. All ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. $10 fee per car. Contact Kitty Bull at kittybull@aol.com for more info. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/index.php.
OKOYE COUTURE POP UP AT INDOOR ART MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. facebook.com/okoyecouture.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL HOMEBREW DAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. LAHomebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, #7G. Featuring handmade batches of beer brewing all day long and members of local homebrewing clubs answering questions. Homebrewers can brew on site and receive a discount on ingredients. Food served at noon.
BOGAN FIRE HOUSE ARTS MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. An indoor arts market.
FURRY FUN RUN: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Companion Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Run and walk with dogs. Coffee from Titan Coffee Co. will be served.
LITTLE TIGERS LEMONADE DAY STAND: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LSU Alumni Association, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. Stop by the stand and snag a refreshing glass of lemonade to support #LSUFutureAlumni young entrepreneurs. Accepting cash, coins and Venmo.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: 10 a.m. to p..m., Southeast Cards Comic, 5229 Government St. Featuring local comic artists, specials and free comics. Cosplay welcome.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
NEW VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: 10 a.m. and noon, Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited. Register early at caabr.org.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
NEW FOSTER ORIENTATION: 11 a.m., Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited. Register early at caabr.org.
LANGUAGE IN LOUISIANA: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Dr. Dorian Dorado and Dr. Rafael Orozco will speak about their upcoming book, specifically about their section on Louisiana's Spanish language history. Free.
DON BROWN BOOK SIGNING: Noon to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Don Brown, a former U.S. Navy JAG officer, former special assistant U.S. attorney and best-selling writer of 14 books about the U.S. military, will be signing his most recent work, “Travesty of Justice — The Shocking Prosecution of Lt. Clint Lorance.”
ANNUAL CRAWFISH BOIL & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., BREC's Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Featuring live music by Tyree Neal, DJ Mu and The Michael Foster Project.
"THE COOKOUT": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., LSU Shaver Theatre. A dance musical from New Venture Theatre. Rated G. $15-$20 at nvtarts.org.
5TH ANNUAL CAPITAL CITY CAR SHOW: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Southern University and A&M College. $10 at eventbrite.com.
DERBY DAY PARTY: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hayride Scandal, 5110 Corporate Blvd., Suite B. Celebrate the Kentucky Derby in style. Featuring drink specials, big hat contest, food and a mint julep station.
CORKED 5K: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., City Hall Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. It's safe to say it's more about the wine than it is about the running. Runners of all ages are encouraged to run, but you must be 21 to sip. corked5k.com.
MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the connection between Star Wars and real-life science and astronomy with an original planetarium show, "The Worlds Within Star Wars." lasm.org.
CINCO DE MEOW: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Circle Bowl, 8878 Florida Blvd. A bowling tournament supporting Cat Haven. Registration for a team of 4 is $175 at cathaven.org/events.
CUT THE MIC UP!: 7 p.m., Instant Vintage Barbershop, 4608 Jones Creek, Suite 240B. Music, poetry and art showcase, hosted by Bring Justice to My Rhyme, with Good Writtenz, Dougie Jay, Tau, Rayne Phillip and more. $5 advance; $10 door. eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, Latin and swing dancing. Theme: Cinco de Mayo. $10 per person at the door (cash only). For details call Cecil (225) 767-3853, or email snbdancer@cox.net.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption.
SUNDAY
SPRING POP-UP FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to noon, Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market. Showcase of local farmers, food producers, artists and food trucks.
MAKER'S MARKET AT THE OASIS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harb's Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd. Featuring various makers and artisans.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to the galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at the museum with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
BACKYARD HABITAT GARDEN TOUR: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Featuring five private urban garden locations to tour with members of the Louisiana Photographic Society stationed at some to give tips on photographing butterflies, birds, flowers, and trees. $20 at lsu.edu/hilltop/events/springs_garden_tour.php.
ONCE UPON A TIME: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. An old fashioned family picnic celebrating the 25th anniversary of the reopening and restoration of Louisiana's Old State Capitol. Featuring games, new exhibits, dancers, a film showing and re-dedication of the building to honor veterans. Free.
RUNNELS SPRING ART SHOW AND FESTIVAL OF ARTS: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Runnels School, 17255 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. The show will feature nearly 1000 original pieces created by students in preschool through high school in the Runnel Catalano Gym from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Also featuring live performances by the schools band, choir, and the Jazz Souls.
DISCUSSION — OPTICS/COLOR: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. LSU Professor John Pojmann will present a lecture on the scientific side of color and paint. Free to attend. lsumoa.org.
"ACROSS THE ATLANTIC: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONISM THROUGH THE FRENCH LENS" CURATOR TOUR: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Museum curator Courtney Taylor gives a tour of the exhibition, "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens." Free to attend. lsumoa.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Bring the whole family for a Mary Cassatt-inspired art activity in the Pennington Family foundation Gallery. lsumoa.org.
THE COUNTRY FAIR AT RURAL LIFE: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Featuring live bluegrass music, old fashioned games, barbecue and a family-oriented silent auction. Benefiting elementary students in the Baton Rouge community. $13.58 for adults, $3 for children 16 and under at ticketbud.com.
TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE PRESENTATION: 3 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Education Building, Cypress Room, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. A public forum regarding the Lt. Clint Lorance case presented by veteran attorney and lead counsel for Lorance, John Maher; author and former U.S. Navy JAG officer, Don Brown; and CEO of United American Patriots, retired Lt. Colonel David “Bull” Gurfein.
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 6 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. "Game of Thrones" new episode of season 8 starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Last episode review at 6:45 p.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes. No cover.
MONDAY
BARBERSHOP READING PROGRAM: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Line 4 Line, 449 N. Acadian Thruway. Kids ages 3-13 can get a free haircut for reading books. Featuring free food, fun activities and the 449 Book Club, which provides books that reflect the lives, stories and heritage of LINE4LINE kids. line4linebr.org.
BEGINNER MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes start Monday 6 p.m. and follow every Monday ending June 17. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. is Slow Jam for Beginner and Advanced Beginners learning tunes and techniques. For information, call Maylee Samuels (225) 205-7407. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
AUDITIONS "SONDHEIM": 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Vocal auditions will be held by appointment only. Call (225) 344-0334 to schedule audition. Must be 18 or older. Audition information at manshiptheatre.org under News and Press.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
DANGEROUS COMEDY: 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Dead Poet, 623 E. Boyd Drive. A stand-up showcase featuring Shirin Chowdhury, Jeremiah Turner, Robert Alan Hall, Terence Delaine, Greg Hamilton as headliner, and hosted by JaDarius "JD" Ealey.
TUESDAY
CAJUN DANCE LESSONS: 6 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. This four-week series will focus on the basics of Cajun Dance, including waltz, two-step and jitterbug. Open to all levels. $60 per person for the series. Register by emailing cajunzydecobr@gmail.com.
BR OYSTER FEST — OYSTER EATING CONTEST PRELIMINARIES: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd. With the Baton Rouge Oyster Fest right around the corner, the oyster eating preliminaries are here. To sign up, email your name to eric.carnegie.gm@gmail.com.
JIM BREUER: 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. The comedian, actor and producer known for his early days on "Saturday Night Live," "Half Baked" and "The Jim Breuer Show" on MTV. $30-$145 at varsitytheatre.com. VIP includes a meet and greet, photo, signed tour poster and premium seating.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farmers Market with meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
BOOK SIGNING: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. #100. Shield of Hope speaker David A.R. White will be here signing copies of his new book "From Heaven to Hollywood: Chasing Your God-Given Dream!"
CLUB BLUE ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND HAPPY HOUR: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., North Blvd. Town Square, 222 North Blvd. An ice cream social with the Boys & Girls Club from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Square lawn followed by Happy's Hour for the grown ups from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Happy's Downtown on the patio. RSVP at the event page facebook.com/events/434169873822820.
OPENING RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Backwoods Gallery, 11931 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. An opening reception for guest artist Donna Kilbourne. (225) 721-1736.
ART AFTER HOURS — "FRAMEWORKS OF ABSENCE": 5:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., fifth floor. Tour the exhibition "Frameworks of Absence" and engage in conversation about the diversity of Earth's species with the artist-biologist Brandon Ballengée and experts from the LSU Museum of Science. Admission includes wine and hors d'oeuvres. Free for members, $10 for non-members. lasm.org.
LPB'S 29TH ANNUAL LOUISIANA LEGENDS GALA: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Honoring this year's Louisiana Legends Awards recipients and auctioning off five original Caroline Youngblood portraits to benefit Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
BOWTIES FOR BABIES — A SOUTHERN STYLE SOIREE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring live music, food, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the Louisiana Right to Life Advertise for Life project. $75 per person, $125 for couples, $50 for young professional (ages 18-26) at prolifelouisiana.org/bowties.
STARTING THURSDAY
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS "MICKEY'S SEARCH PARTY": 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Mickey Mouse and his pals go on a quest for treasure. $16.50-$76.50 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
ONGOING
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series — Photography" exhibit, on display through May 12. brec.org.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork from Judi Betts, James Burke, Hye Yeon Name, and Steve Schmidt, through May 30. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," through May 25. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
