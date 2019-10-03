FRIDAY
"HEAVY LIGHT" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., KAWD Gallery, 4242 Government St. A solo exhibition by artist Alexis Rae Phillips. A collection of mixed media paintings and drawings "created in response to Phillips' memories of the past, coping with emotional and physical challenges and finding healing through a thoughtful process of art making." On display through October.
KLSU'S COLLEGE RADIO DAY CELEBRATION; 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring live music by _thesmoothcat & the 9th Life, Diet Milk, Colorblock and Hal Lambert; the Curbside food truck; and KLSU DJs. Plus, ticket giveaways and raffles. facebook.com/klsuradio.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
"TROUBLE IN MIND": 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, LSU Shaver Theatre. A semi-satirical study of racism in the theater world with a frank look at mid-1950s social attitudes and a commentary on the racial tensions that remain today. $14-$22 at lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THE HOURGLASS": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Upstage Theatre Company, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Robert Alexander's drama about a bitter, wheelchair-bound mother, her three adult children and an hourglass. directed by Ava Brewster-Turner. Tickets are $24. (225) 924-3774; upstagetheatre.biz.
"THE CRUCIBLE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Arthur Miller's drama based on the Salem witch trials. $20-$26 at theatrebr.org/crucible.html.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
2ND ANNUAL BRICKTOBER FEST: 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Featuring a weekend full of music, food, coffee shots, boozy milkshakes, cocktails and fancy brews. facebook.com/brickyardsouth.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open-air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket.
BOGAN FIREHOUSE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. An indoor art market. Vendor tickets are $20.
IBERVILLE PARISH SWAMP LIFE EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Iberville Visitors Center, 17525 La. 77. Featuring local art, food, craftsmanship and regional music. This event kicks off the monthlong Experience Atchafalaya event series taking place throughout the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. visitiberville.com.
CORN MAZE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. A family-friendly day of fall fun with numerous farm-related activities. Featuring hayrides, ziplining, face painting, Bayou Goula's Petting Zoo, pumpkin decorating and food from local vendors. $10 per person and free for children 3 and under. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/.
STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN (CORN MAZE): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Storybook readings and imagination-themed activities every half-hour for children ages 3-8. Registration is not required. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/.
INTERNATIONAL OBSERVE THE MOON DAY 2019: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the moon with hands-on astronomy activities and lunar themed planetarium shows all day. lasm.org.
SUGARFEST 2019: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. A celebration of all things sugar. Featuring food, hands-on history, folk art, demonstrations, sweets contest, live music, living history, gallery exhibits and historic houses. Free. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
AUDITIONS FOR "A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Call the Theatre Baton Rouge box office to sign up for auditions at (225) 924-6496. theatrebr.org/auditions.html.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, Latin, and swing music. Dance exhibitions by Bill Anderson and friends. $10 per person at the door (cash only). For details, search "Saturday Night Ballroom" on Facebook, or call Cecil at (225) 767-3853.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, roof of Nicholson Hall, LSU. Featuring views of the moon, Jupiter, Saturn and other astronomical objects. Free. (225) 578-2261. phys.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
PLANTFEST: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Hilltop Arboretum 11855 Highland Road. With more than 5,000 plants representing 600 different species, including native plants. Check out the plant availability list at lsu.edu/hilltop/events/plantfest.
SUNDAY
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at LASM, with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org, louisianastatemuseum.org, and usskidd.com.
"ADORE|ADORN" RECEPTION: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. The closing reception of "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Collection." Featuring a lecture by Dr. Elsie Michie on the third floor of the Shaw Center at 2 p.m.
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. John Landry will be grilling burgers. Food will be served starting at 3 p.m.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Artists Jamie Baldridge, Samuel Joseph Corso, and Nonney Oddlokken give you a peek-behind-the-curtain look at their work with the stories and inspirations that led to their creation. batonrougegallery.org.
RIVER ROAD AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM 25TH YEAR GALA: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road. Celebrating 25 years of the River Road African American Museum. Featuring dance performances and music by the John Gray Jazz Ensemble. Tickets are $75. africanamericanmuseum.org.
MONDAY
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes continue every Monday through October 28. Classes will include a Basic Beginner lesson for those who have never played a Dulcimer and an advanced beginner for those who have some experience. There are loaner Dulcimers available. Contact Helen Bankston (225) 753-7917 or (225) 953-1382. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
TUESDAY
"MAN TALK, WOMAN TALK": 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Studio Theatre, LSU. A play by Ola Rotimi set in a courtroom where issues of gender roles and gender psychology are argued and a heated debate ensues. $12. lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
WEDNESDAY
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. LSU physics and astronomy professor Dr. Katherine Deibel will talk about how we are all made of stardust. Dr. Angelle Tanner, a professor at Mississippi State University, will lecture about what life would be like on a planet orbiting an M dwarf star. Plus games, raffles, swag and space-themed drinks. First speaker begins at 7 p.m. Free. Kid-friendly.
THURSDAY
32ND ANNUAL JAMBALAYA JAM: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., North Blvd. at Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. Benefiting Capital Area United Way and sponsored by Shell, featuring jambalaya from nearly 50 competing teams and live music. Lunch to-go served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10-$50 at cauw.org/jamjam.
ART AFTER HOURS — HARMONIES IN COLOR: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A curator-led tour, conversation with artists featured in the exhibition, and a special dance performance by Of Moving Colors. Ticket price will include wine and hors d'oeuvres. Free for members; $12 for nonmembers.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," on display through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "(IM)PERMANENCE," recent works by Kelsey Livingston, on display through Oct. 31 with a masquerade reception held on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Jamie Baldridge, Samuel Joseph and Nonney Oddlokken, through Oct. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Sunday; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "A Cast of Blues," on display through Oct. 20; "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm