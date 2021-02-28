When I was young, telephones hung on kitchen walls or sat on small tables or desks, easily accessible to everyone in the house. We didn’t expect privacy in our phone conversations, but we could certainly find the phone when it rang.
Cordless phones untethered the receiver from the base, providing freedom to move about the house with the phone. We could multitask — talk and stir the soup, tend a baby, fold laundry. Kids found quiet spots for words not intended to be overheard.
It was very convenient until someone left the handset where the conversation ended rather than putting it back on the charging base.
Cellphones, small and completely portable, expanded the lost zone from the house to the entire world.
I frequently misplace mine in the house and use our landline phone to locate it by calling my cell number and following the ring or vibration buzz to another room in the house, my purse, the car or somewhere in the yard. The most frequent incoming call to my cellphone is from me. Pathetic.
A find-my-phone app uses satellites to locate phones left out of earshot. I had to use it about five years ago during a spring visit to northwest Iowa. After a morning at a pick-your-own berry farm, we purchased jars of strawberry rhubarb preserves in their gift shop, treated ourselves to tall pieces of strawberry pie, weighed and paid for our two flats of berries and headed for the car. We put everything on the roof while we unlocked the door and opened the hatchback to load the berries and gift bags in the car.
I forgot my phone but didn’t miss it until late afternoon. The app got us close enough to the phone’s location that we could hear it ring in the thick, wild grasses of a deep country ditch. Amazing.
Sometimes, however, find-my-phone doesn’t work.
During the magical 2019 football season, my husband and I took a group of LSU Campus Outreach boys out for supper at BRQ. The men scarfed down every delicious morsel of their meals. Into a black to-go box went half my meal.
We drove the guys back to their dorms and headed home. Tired at 9 p.m., we turned on the TV, flicked through channels, then headed for bed. “Where’s my phone?” I asked, for the umpteenth time that day.
“I don’t know. Where did you last have it?” Obviously, if I knew, it wouldn’t be lost.
I rummage through my purse. “Where is it?”
“Did you leave it at the restaurant?”
“No, I checked WAZE for traffic conditions on the way home. It has to be here.” I called my number. No ring, no buzz. I looked in the car and called the number again. Nothing. I went to bed still confident it was somewhere in the house.
In my sleep, the possibility came to me that the phone could have fallen from the car in a parking lot when we dropped guys off. I remembered the previous success of find-my-phone and fell back asleep. Before dawn I logged into the app on the computer, encouraged the required password worked on the first try. A few clicks and I should have a general location — but no such luck. Find-my-phone said the device was offline and could not be located.
I would have to go back to LSU and search as soon as it was light.
The thought was so daunting I put coffee on and checked the frig for breakfast inspiration. There, atop the black BRQ to-go box, sat my darkened cellphone.
