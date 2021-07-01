Catch 'Hamilton'
Don't have Disney+?
Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Old Jefferson Highway, will host free screenings of the Broadway mega-hit musical "Hamilton" starting Sunday and running through Saturday, July 10.
Call (225) 755-3043 for showtimes and reservations. imdb.com/title/tt8503618.
Take in Summer Fest
The inaugural event, organized by Affiliated Nations, unfolds over two days at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. On Saturday, doors open at 6 p.m. and the “So You Got Jokes” comedy show starts at 7 p.m. featuring local and national comedians.
Scheduled to perform are JJ Williamson, Desi Banks, DC Youngfly, Wild N Out & 85 South, Karlous Miller, Rude Jude, Rob Kazi, AO, Bigg Sexxy, Real MacdatFee, Carrisa and Shaddy Feel Good.
On Sunday, it's a music concert offering performances by local R&B and hip-hop artists starting at 5 p.m. (doors at 3 p.m.).
A portion of proceeds will benefit It Takes A Village BR. For tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.
Work out at the library
Before that weekend barbecue, try out "Fitness in the Stacks" at 10 a.m. Friday at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
It's a free fitness group for adults, who will follow along with a beginner aerobics video. Happening each Wednesday and Friday in July. (225) 763-2250
Double the markets
The monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market and the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market both run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Fifth and Main streets downtown.
The arts market will be located in the Louisiana Lottery parking lot. In case of rain, the market will be moved inside the Galvez Parking Garage. artsbr.org
Run for it
"Freedom Mile," the annual patriotic one-mile point-to-point race, gets underway at 8 a.m. Sunday on River Road in front of the Old State Capitol.
A Masters and Grandmasters heat will be followed every 20 minutes by a different group of runners.
At the finish line, runners can cool off with watermelon, water and other drinks.
The event is presented by the Baton Rouge Area Sports Foundation. Proceeds benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. https://www.clubsouthrunners.com/graffiti