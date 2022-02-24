Christopher Turner, GM and Coach SUBR and SULS Esports, speaks prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony at the SU Lab Esports and Media Lab which is the first of its kind in the state of Louisiana, and serves as the new home of SU Lab's Esports students and teams Thursday January 28, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Southern University Laboratory Esports Club is a home to all gamers on campus, both in competitive and non-competitive natures, and is continuing to grow as we reach a wider audience. The goal of the Southern University Laboratory Esports Club is to provide an outlet to all students to relieve stress through gaming, as well as forming competitive teams that will be part of yearly competitions such as High School Esports League, PlayVS, and many others.