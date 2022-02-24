Baton Rouge's Christopher Turner, general manager and coach of esports at Southern University Laboratory School and Southern University, will be speaking in the virtual panel discussion "Black to Esports," hosted by the Dallas Mavericks Gaming CommUNITY and Paul Quinn College from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
The panel is made up of male and female African American influencers, content creators, athletes and general mangers to address the lack of representation of men and women of color in Esports.
Turner will join L.T. Farley, Jordan Kerl, Keith Pink and Danny Martin in the discussion.
Tune in by visiting twitch.tv/mavsgg.