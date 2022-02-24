BR.labesports.012921 0269 bf.jpg

Christopher Turner, GM and Coach SUBR and SULS Esports, speaks prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony at the SU Lab Esports and Media Lab which is the first of its kind in the state of Louisiana, and serves as the new home of SU Lab's Esports students and teams Thursday January 28, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Southern University Laboratory Esports Club is a home to all gamers on campus, both in competitive and non-competitive natures, and is continuing to grow as we reach a wider audience. The goal of the Southern University Laboratory Esports Club is to provide an outlet to all students to relieve stress through gaming, as well as forming competitive teams that will be part of yearly competitions such as High School Esports League, PlayVS, and many others.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Baton Rouge's Christopher Turner, general manager and coach of esports at Southern University Laboratory School and Southern University, will be speaking in the virtual panel discussion "Black to Esports," hosted by the Dallas Mavericks Gaming CommUNITY and Paul Quinn College from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

The panel is made up of male and female African American influencers, content creators, athletes and general mangers to address the lack of representation of men and women of color in Esports.

Turner will join L.T. Farley, Jordan Kerl, Keith Pink and Danny Martin in the discussion.

Tune in by visiting twitch.tv/mavsgg.  