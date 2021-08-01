I read an article about a zoo tiger who had a small cage, so the zoo built him a big, nice cage and moved him into it. The tiger refused to wander the area and stayed in a small space the size of the one he just left. He was comfortable only with what he knew.
I feel the same way.
I consider myself as mentally healthy as the average crazy person, and, as a retired school counselor, I know lots of techniques to get through hard times. But, I have pandemic paralysis. I have to talk to myself to make myself get out of my house.
After almost 1½ years of COVID-19 entrapment, habit tells me to stay home. I give myself a pep talk, go run an errand and then feel like I need to go back home to touch base and gather more courage.
The news has lots of advice on how to deal with “COVID transition anxiety,” and a Mayo clinic therapist says routines help keep unexpected emotions in check.
Going to bed on time is a perfect example of routine, but if you are addicted to Netflix’s “Longmire,” and the episode ends and the sheriff may have shot his best friend, you have to stay up past your bedtime to see what happened.
I have become paralyzed in front of the television I barely watched pre-pandemic. Our life patterns and boundaries are changed, so we have to work to get back to “normal.”
My 105-year-old neighbor, Julia Hawkins, tells interviewers that the secret to life is finding the “magic moments,” and she has even given friends books with that title for them to record the magic moments they find each day, especially outside. The same idea was voiced on National Public Radio, with a therapist explaining how she had not dealt well with the pandemic until she started going outside and looking for things that awed her, such as stripes on a flower.
NPR.com/joy has an array of things to watch and listen to that bring calm.
I am working on transitioning out of pandemic paralysis, but when I go outside to look for things that inspire awe, I have to be sure the pollen count isn’t too high, it isn’t raining and it isn’t too hot. I may have a lot more work to do on my attitude, but I am getting better. Just the other day, I ran two errands in a row before feeling like I needed to get back home.
Looking at the big picture of the pandemic, I am in awe that the world could develop a vaccine so quickly, and that people cared enough to get the vaccine and to isolate themselves. We are awesome people, and we will get back to a better, new normal.
On the way, we can look for things that stir awe as we awaken from pandemic paralysis.
— Mitchell lives in Baton Rouge