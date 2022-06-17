Instead of hitting the ground running, the Rev. Leslie Stephens had to pace herself when she took over as senior pastor at Jefferson United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge two years ago.
Stephens, an avid runner who returned to her native Baton Rouge from Ruston, took some time to get familiar with a Jefferson congregation that was just resuming services after a pandemic shutdown and COVID protocols.
"For the first six months I was here, everybody wore masks, so I was getting to know people in different ways,” said Stephens, who took over on July 1, 2020. “When I was meeting people initially, I could only see half their faces. ... We would do some Zoom visits so I could actually see their face. It was always funny; when I see them unmasked, what I thought their face looked like didn’t always match what it did in reality. That was always interesting."
Stephens, 45, said her “normal ways” of meeting members were disrupted. She couldn’t do lunches, hospital visits or home visits. Bible study, office hours, youth programs, summer trips and big funerals were scaled back.
“Just a lot of things that were normally part of the community weren’t happening,” she said. “Even when we had church, a lot of people didn't come, especially those with young kids or were compromised."
Lately, however, Stephens and Jefferson have been enjoying a "nice return to normalcy." Attendance has climbed close to pre-pandemic levels. And the church, at 10328 Jefferson Highway, recently hosted Vacation Bible School.
The transition gave the church time to reassess.
"It was just an opportunity for creativity and an opportunity to make some changes that maybe needed to be changed — to try some new things and to tear down some idols that maybe the church has held on that really wasn’t effective," Stephens said. "I think the church has embraced this opportunity for creativity, and I think that’s been really good. It will never be as it was; I don’t know if that’s a bad thing."
One outcome has been an increased online presence, Stephens said.
"We have a number of people that participate in our church but may never physically step on campus. So we put some time and energy into that. We do more online Bible study, which allows greater participation as well," she said.
Stephens' passion for God has been evident for as long as she could remember.
"I have known and loved God since I could talk," she said.
She recalls as a 4-year-old taking to heart the scripture about the son of man "having nowhere to lay his head" from Matthew 8:20.
"I thought, ‘Well, God needs a bed.’ I used to give God my pillow and I would sleep on the floor so God would have a place to lay his head. Even as a little child, I always had tremendous love for God. I don’t know where that came from. I just say it came from God."
Stephens was baptized at age 9. At the time, she had no concept of serving in the church but opened up to the idea after meeting a female pastor and youth minister for the first time.
"Seeing some of those things awakened the idea that it might be possible and probably helped in moving me toward that call on my life," said Stephens, who answered the call to ministry at age 23 before graduating from Centenary College in Shreveport and earning her masters of divinity from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Chicago.
Running is a serious activity for Stephens; she completed a marathon in January with plans for a half-marathon in November and another marathon next year. But running can't keep pace with Stephens' passion for sharing the Gospel. She counts a church plant in Livingston Parish among her ministerial accomplishments.
“It is a very humbling experience because I know that I’m no better than anyone else in the room. We’re all called to share our faith, and we’re all called to this royal priesthood," said. "I have a great sense of gratitude for how God has been present in my life, through good times and bad times. And it is of that place of gratitude that I share. It’s a holy thing. It’s a beautiful thing, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to get to do it."
For more information, go to www.jumcbr.org.