Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for information.
Gala Goes Global
WHAT: The Gala Goes Global, a fundraiser to help individuals and families impacted by cancer, hosted by Mary Bird Perkins — Our lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12
WHERE: L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
TICKETS/INFO: $125, thegalagoes.org
DETAILS: The event will feature global cuisine from local eateries, drinks, silent and live auctions, entertainment and free Uber rides. Passport to Italy raffle tickets are $100 and are available at the website. The prize includes a five-day luxury trip for two to Venice (including airfare and Virtuoso hotel stay), an exclusive tour of the Marco Bicego Jewelry Factory in neighboring Trissino and a $2,500 shopping spree at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry for Marco Bicego product.
Farm Fête
WHAT: Farm Fête, a fundraiser for Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance's outreach program and the Red Stick Farmers Market
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19
WHERE: White Oak Estate and Gardens, 17660 George O'Neal Road
TICKETS/INFO: $100. Available at breada.org and the Red Stick Farmers Market, which is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Fifth and Main streets.
DETAILS: BREADA's new signature fundraising event will include live music, farm-fresh food pairings from local chefs, an open bar and a tour of the grounds including chef John Folse's new distillery. There will be silent and live auctions featuring farm-themed items and experiences.
Women's Event
WHAT: Women's Leadership Event presented by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce
WHEN: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20
WHERE: Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs
TICKETS: $35-$45. (225) 665-8155 or livingstonparishchamber.org
DETAILS: Speakers for the event are Wendy Rodrigue, an author, art historian and widow of artist George Rodrigue, whose presentation will include an exhibit from the “Blue Dog” archives along with personal stories; Dr. Mari Ann Callais, of Hammond, who is a member of The Catalyst Agency Speakers Team; and retired Judge Zoey Waguespack, who will share her story of becoming a 21st Judicial Court judge. The event includes a mini women’s expo with seven vendors.