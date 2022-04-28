Colin Hay and his band, Men At Work, hit international heights in the 1980s. In the United States, the band from Down Under scored four Top 10 hits and a Grammy Award for best new artist.
One of Men At Work’s No. 1 songs, “Down Under,” recently returned to the Top 10 in Australia and the United Kingdom. Remixed by Australian electronic dance music producer Luude, the new version contains newly recorded vocals by Hay.
“It’s cool, I like it,” Hay said of Luude’s EDM take on “Down Under.”
Now on a 36-date spring tour of the U.S., Hay will perform at the Manship Theatre on Thursday, May 5. Following a pandemic-imposed break, he began performing again last August.
“We booked it when all the COVID-19 numbers were going down,” Hay said of those August dates. “And then omicron started. That was a bit weird, but none of us got sick.”
A few months later, Hay wasn’t so lucky. Whilst playing some Christmas season gigs, he said, “everyone in the band caught it.”
Fingers crossed, the many performances Hay has booked for 2022 will proceed as planned. Following his spring trek, he’ll join Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band in May; tour with Men At Work in August; and rejoin the All Starr Band in September for shows in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
“If you retire, what are you going to do after breakfast?” Hay said of his choice to create new music and perform. “Writing and recording is my favorite thing to do. And being on the road is, by definition, reproducing something. It’s not quite as exciting as the creative process, but it’s a different high, if you like, a different feeling, because you don’t have an audience in the studio.”
Prior to this year’s Top 10 encore by “Down Under,” Hay resurfaced in the mainstream via actor-director Zach Braff’s use of his songs in the long-running TV series, “Scrubs,” and the 2004 indie film hit, “Garden State.”
“The universe works in random ways sometimes, so you go with it,” Hay said.
Men At Work formed in Melbourne in 1979. Despite selling millions of records worldwide and a Grammy Award in 1983, the group disbanded just two years later.
“It kind of faded away, really,” Hay explained of the disintegration. “There were six people in Men At Work — five musicians and one manager. The rhythm section got sacked because they wanted to sack the manager, who was my friend. So, it ended up that Greg Ham (saxophone, flute, keyboards), Ron Strykert (guitar, vocals), myself and the manager wanted to keep working together.”
But with the loss of the Men At Work rhythm section, an essential element of the band was lost.
“On stage, the sound we made was a combination of those five people,” Hay recalled. “Once the rhythm section got sacked, it was pretty much done, but we didn’t realize it at the time.”
Another blow fell when, in the midst of making the third Men At Work album, Strykert walked out.
“He went home one afternoon and never came back,” Hay recalled.
Although Men At Work’s 1985 album, “Two Hearts,” sold well in the U.S., it didn’t produce hit songs. Hay opted to go solo, recording his album debut, “Looking for Jack,” in England the following year. But it didn’t register with the public either, Hay said, perhaps because he billed himself under his full name, Colin James Hay. Major label MCA Records dropped the singer-songwriter in 1991, leaving him without a label until he began his long association with Compass Records.
Writing and recording new songs is important to him and his audience, Hay said. In March, he released his 15th solo album, “Now and the Evermore.” The opening song, “Love Is Everywhere,” features special guest Starr at the drums.
“I’m quite tenacious in many ways, but I also like making music,” Hay said. “So, I found an audience and, over the years, they found me.”
Colin Hay
7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$53-$68