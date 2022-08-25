As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her.
His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history.
Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after Hurricane Andrew struck Louisiana on Aug. 26, 1992, which was the date doctors expected his birth. His parents have often told him about the hectic events surrounding his arrival. Those stories took on new significance when Brennan became pregnant.
“I think it’s definitely been in the back of my mind since we found out that she was going to be born around the end of August or early September,” Rodeheaver said.
His parents, Julie and Terry Rodeheaver, lived in Baton Rouge from 1988 to 1994, and Julie was experiencing both her first childbirth and first hurricane. Hurricane Andrew caused plenty of concern in Louisiana because it had devastated parts of south Florida on Aug. 24 before moving into the Gulf of Mexico.
Julie had a friend in Florida who called and said hospitals there had suggested that women close to their due date should check in to their hospitals. But Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge told her not to come unless she was in labor. So, she waited.
Andrew struck the Louisiana coast near Morgan City, and its center traveled up the Atchafalaya Basin, putting Baton Rouge on the hurricane’s stronger east side. Rain and high wind lashed the capital city.
“The storm came, and you know what the sound of the wind is like,” she said. “My husband kept saying, ‘You’re not going to have this baby today, right?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ I was trying to stay calm.”
Calmness was harder to come by when a neighbor alerted them that a tree limb had punctured the Rodeheavers’ roof. During a break in the storm, Terry and a neighbor patched the damage, and Terry then got in his car to see if it was possible to leave their Riverbend neighborhood if Julie went into labor. Trees and downed power lines blocked him.
By the time Julie went into labor, the roads were clear.
“It actually was pretty nice because I was about the only one at the hospital at that time having a baby,” she said. “I got all this special attention. When I got home, we had the best neighbors in the whole world. They had all pitched in and cleaned up our yard, because when we left it was all a mess with the limbs and the leaves and everything. We came home and it was all cleaned up and they were there to greet us.”
Julie and Terry Rodeheaver moved to Houston before settling in Beaumont, and they’ve experienced their share of hurricanes. When they learned that Brennan will give birth to Lucy in hurricane season, Terry brought the couple a generator. Mitch didn’t need any reminders of his own birth.
“It just kind of made me think about what I have to do to prepare for hurricane season this year, especially because we may have a newborn baby either on her way or having arrived,” Mitch said. Those preparations have included making sure his backup generator is working and having enough fuel for it and enough food and water for the family should a hurricane strike.