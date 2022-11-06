First symphony concert
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's first orchestra concert of the season, "American Classics," conducted by Chad Goodman at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St. Featured guest will be violinist Vadim Gluzman. Tickets are $24-$70 by visiting brso.org.
'Addams Family' tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical "The Addams Family," opening Friday, Nov. 11, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org
At Hilliard Museum
The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will commemorate Veterans Day with the opening of "Tom Lea: Life and World War II" on Friday, Nov. 11. the show run through Saturday, Feb. 11, and features 25 original paintings and illustrations from the U.S. Army Center of Military History Museum from Life war correspondent and artist Tom Lea. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
Music Club recital
The Music Club of Baton Rouge will host the recital program, "For All the Saints," featuring soprano Celeste Angelle Veillon, Mary Bresowar on piano, Sarah Banker on flute, Rebecca Todaro on harp and Richard Webb on organ at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, 930 North St. Refreshments will be served at 2:30 p.m. in Ory Hall. Admission is free. For more information, visit musicclubbr.com.
At LSU Museum
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts will open "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection" on Thursday, Nov. 17. The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 26. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
At Glassell Gallery
The LSU School of Art's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Protective Elements," featuring work by Wesley Chavis and Chris Marin. The show runs through Friday, Dec. 18. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7180 or visit design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery/.
'Kate' auditions
Auditions for the Iberia Performing Arts League's musical "Kiss Me, Kate" will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. For more information, email charliebooks@gmail.com. To sign up for an audition, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBQvhN3wDvqHfB-6KOUUbAo_JOpJT8Ruv3umLnlkE5Z5MsUQ/viewform.