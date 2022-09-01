Forever Dolls at the museum
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
In 1969, eight Southern University students performed for the school’s football game against Texas Southern, starting a 53-year tradition of talented Dancing Dolls. Founded by Gracie Perkins and Dr. Isaac Greggs, who led the Southern University Marching Band for 36 years, the Dancing Dolls are known for stylish uniforms and amazing choreography.
In addition to home games and halftime shows at the Bayou Classic, the Dancing Dolls performed with Madonna during her halftime performance at Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Then in 2019, the Dancing Dolls were featured in the Netflix documentary "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé."
Additionally, you can view a 1990s Dancing Doll uniform in the Capitol Park Museum exhibit "Experiencing Louisiana: Discovering the Soul of America."
The event is free, but registration is required by visiting eventbrite.com/e/the-journey-from-fabulous-dancing-dolls-to-forever-dolls-tickets-404284163817?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Great Performers
Tickets are on sale for the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation's Great Performers in Concert Series featuring Emanuel Ax with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater.
On the program will be Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No 1, Op. 15" and Mozart’s "Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, 'Paradis.'"
The concert was originally scheduled for Feb. 12, and all previously purchased tickets will be valid for this new date.
Tickets are $42-$180 by calling (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visiting brso.org.
Jazz Masters tickets
Tickets are on sale for the first concert of the 16th season of the nationally renowned River City Jazz Masters Concert Series, featuring jazz violinist Regina Carter in the Phrase of Air tour, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The series is a collaboration between the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition.
Carter is a multiple Grammy Award-winning musician and is celebrated as one of a small number of professional Black female jazz violinists in the world.
Tickets are $25-$45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
Byrde's scholarship lunch
Of Moving Colors Productions will host the sixth annual Byrde's Dancers Scholarship Luncheon, an effort that brings life-changing arts opportunities to children throughout the community, at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at Juban's Restaurant and Bar, 3739 Perkins Road.
The Byrde's Dancers Scholarship Fund was established by Susan Lipsey, in collaboration with the company's artistic director, Garland Goodwin Wilson, to give children of all backgrounds the opportunity to experience the joy of dancing and performing.
Each year OMC holds an annual outreach program called Kick It Out which gives children from all corners of the community access to dance lessons and a mainstage performance opportunity they would otherwise not have the chance to experience. It's an impactful program made possible largely by the Byrde's Dancers Scholarship Luncheon.
The luncheon is a fundraiser that helps the company provide financial aid and full scholarships to many of its participants, which includes more than three months of dance instruction from local professional dancers, costumes, dance shoes, tickets for families to watch the culminating performance in the Manship Theatre.
Tickets and tables can be purchased by visiting ofmovingcolors.org/byrdes.
Hilliard's fall exhibits
The Hilliard Art Museum, 715 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host its Fall Exhibition Opening Reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and live music.
In the lineup of new exhibits are "Leviathan: Susan David," running through Saturday, Jan. 7; "Be Still: Brian Schneider," running through Saturday, July 15.
For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit HillliardMuseum.org.
Nutcracker auditions
Lafayette Ballet Theatre invites area dancers to audition on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, for the 22nd anniversary of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” Auditions will take place at Lafayette Ballet Theatre, 201 Petroleum Drive, Lafayette.
Dancers must be at least 8 years old by Dec. 1, have completed at least one year of ballet study and are currently studying ballet in an established dance program. Dancers are asked to wear ballet attire.
Saturday, Sept. 10, are auditions for ages 15 to professional for all pointe variations with Chinese and Spanish.
Sunday, Sept. 11, are auditions for ages 8 to 14, no pointe work.
Cost for auditions is $35 and is required of participants ages 8 to 18 at the time of audition. There will be no audition fee for dancers age 19 and older.
To pre-register, visit lafayetteballettheatre.org.
Southeastern exhibit
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Contemporary Art Gallery in Hammond will present “Outside, In,” an exhibit featuring a selection of artworks made by faculty in the Visual Arts + Design department at Southeastern. The exhibition will be open through Thursday, Sept. 29.
Faculty exhibiting artwork include Kathryn Baczeski, Lily Brooks, Vanessa Centeno, Ben Diller, Luisa Hernandez, Eric Huckabee, Mitchell Long, Ernest Milsted, Cristina Molina, Dale Newkirk, Chad Serhal, Hasmig Vartanian, and Tom Walton.
The exhibit was curated by Leslie-Claire Spillman, owner and director of Spillman-Blackwell Fine Art in New Orleans, whose external perspective uncovered many thematic connections coursing throughout the faculty’s individual practices.
For more information, call (985) 549-5080 or email cmolina@southeastern.edu.