For those out there who have all but given up on finding love, Theatre Baton Rouge is here to assure you there is hope.

How? Well, if the macabre-obsessed Wednesday Addams can secure the love of her life, surely anyone can.

Wednesday will meet her match and start planning her wedding when Theatre Baton Rouge opens "The Addams Family" on Friday on its Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd.

The musical, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, isn't a stage version of the popular Addams Family movies but fast-forwards into the future when Wednesday, played by Mallory Commander, is 18.

Don't worry, she hasn't converted to a disposition of smiles and sunshine. She's still the same goth-dressing malcontent who would just as soon scare a guy to death than marry him.

In fact, all of the characters are still creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and, well, you know how the rest of the song goes.

But Wednesday, who seems the most unlikely to be looking for love has found it. Plus, Gomez, played by Albert Nolan, knows all about it.

But don't tell Morticia.

"Gomez and Morticia vowed on their wedding day that they would tell each other everything," Nolan said. "They promised never to keep any secrets. But now Gomez has promised Wednesday not to tell Morticia, and this causes a big problem for him."

Morticia, played by Adrienne Bolotte Thornton, is the family matriarch, who guides the family through her aloof, no-nonsense demeanor, yet her relationship with Gomez could be categorized as one of the all-time greatest romances.

It's a romance that promises lots of onstage arm kissing, and, Nolan promises, a significant tango sequence.

No one dances the tango like Gomez and Morticia Addams.

"And you have to have a tango sequence with them on stage," Nolan said. "But with Gomez's secret, there will be conflict."

So, will Morticia meet Wednesday's normal boyfriend?

"Well, they will have a dinner for him," director Clay Donaldson said. "And there will be conflict in the family in a different way. Wednesday's decision will affect her ancestors, and they'll be in turmoil unless things are balanced. You'll be seeing these ancestors on stage, as well."

You'll also see the rest of the gang: Pugsley, played by Caleb Broussard; Maddy Lewis as Fester; Lurch, played by Lance Parker; and Tara Nixon as Grandma.

"We'll also have an appearance by Cousin It," Donaldson said.

Oh, and you, too, will get a chance to meet Wednesday's new love, Lucas, played by Matthew Lass.

"She actually meets him in a mall," Donaldson said. "He sees her as she's aiming an arrow at him. For him, it's love."

Love. For Wednesday.

Who would have ever thought? Then again, why not?

It's "The Addams Family," after all, where you can always expect the unexpected.

'The Addams Family'

Friday through Sunday, and Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 17-20. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.

$25-$35.

(225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.