Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive, will present a Kwanzaa program and performance by the Andrea Peoples Dance Theater at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"This is the second year for Andrea and her troupe to bring Kwanzaa to life for the children of the Capital Area," a news release says.
Kwanzaa, the African-American celebration of life from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, honors their cultural heritage by celebrating family, unity, and community.
The troupe offers lively dances, inspiring stories and exciting activities, the release also says.
The program is free with regular museum admission. Members get free admission.