Quota Baton Rouge installed its 2020-21 Board of Directors at its Nov. 7 at the Hilltop Arboretum. The nonprofit organization has been supporting the Baton Rouge community for over 85 years.
The new board includes President Mary Kay Carleton, Vice President Bridgette Coleman, Recording Secretary Emily Stich, Financial Secretary Mary Anne Young, Treasurer Sandy Blake, two-year board members Verien Schaffer and Julie Pleasant, one-year board members Laurie Nicholson Reel and Laurie Allen, immediate past President and trust member Debra Charles, trust Chairwoman Dania Tanguis and trust Treasurer Janet Deal.
Carleton also recognized members for their years of service in Quota Baton Rouge. Receiving recognition awards were Alison Walker for 35 years, Kathy Andrus for 25 years, Reel for 20 years, Charles and Debra Keppler for 15 years and Renita Williams Thomas for 5 years.
Southern agriculture professor honored
Patricia McLean-Meyinsse, professor of agricultural economics at the Southern University College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences, received the 2020 Frank Panyko Distinguished Service Award from the Food Distribution Research Society at its virtual conference on Oct. 13.
The award recognizes FDRS members who have demonstrated outstanding service and leadership within the organization, exhibited exemplary efforts in promoting the FDRS, provided outstanding training and guidance to incoming FDRS leadership, and provided outstanding support in mentoring FDRS members.
“I am exceedingly grateful to the society for recognizing my contributions and those of our graduates and for embracing diversity in the organization,” Meyinsse said. “I am also very proud of the fact that I am the first female from an 1890 institution and one of five women to receive this prestigious award since its inception in 1996.”
Since the mid-1990s, Meyinsse has served in many capacities for the FDRS and currently serves on the Editorial Review Board. She has been instrumental in recruiting many colleagues at 1890 Land-Grant Institutions to join. FDRS essentially provides a forum for agricultural economists, nutritionists and food scientists at 1890 institutions to present and publish their research results, to reach a global audience, to interact with practitioners in the U.S. and to broaden understanding of some of the real-world issues facing food producers and distributors.
Real Men Wear Pink raises $98,000
In its fifth year in Baton Rouge, the Real Men Wear Pink campaign raised $98,000 to support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer, ranking the campaign 28th in the nation.
This fall and especially during October, 28 area leaders raised donations and encouraged community members to take action in the fight to end breast cancer. David and Bryan Lanoix with Lanoix Insurance were the campaign’s top fundraisers this year, raising $24,336 and ranking them 31 out of more than 3,000 candidates across the country.
In addition to the Lanoix brothers, the 2020 Real Men Wear Pink candidates were: Roman Banks, Dave Baxter, Joseph Britt, Ethan Easterling, Jordan Gleason, Taylor Gravois, Jason Hughes, Darryl Hurst, Merwyn Landry, Lance LaPlace, Ty Larkins, Joe Larriviere, Darius Lewis, David Marks, Grey Mullins, Jared Poche, Chris Rinaudo, Aldo Russo, Kenneth Smith, Jake Still, Edgardo Tenreiro, Chase Trichell, Eric Troutman, Corey Tullier, Rob Wise and Stanley Savage.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 279,100 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 42,690 will die from the disease this year. In Louisiana, an estimated 3,910 women will be diagnosed this year, and 640 will die. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.
For more information about breast cancer or to donate to the Real Men Wear Pink of Baton Rouge campaign, call (800) 227-2345 or visit RealMenWearPinkACS.org/BatonRougeLA.