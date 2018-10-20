Imagine two men standing in the middle of a large, beautiful park. The park is vast enough that the men could probably roam for days, if not weeks or months, and never see each other.
But on this day, as every day, they stand mere feet apart, arguing. This argument, like every other disagreement they have, is of incredible importance to them.
A third man, comfortably seated on a bench nearby, wearily listens to the dispute, and considers moving elsewhere in the park to escape the petty nitpicking. But, as usual, he doesn’t. He simply offers frequent criticism, which the two arguing men toss aside, clearly preferring to continue their endless rants than consider a third point of view.
A fourth man, keeping his head down and not daring to offer any comment, tends the garden. Lovingly and stridently he works to improve the garden, even though the other three men never really appreciate his contributions.
What is truly odd is the nature of their disagreements. In fact, the two will sometimes switch sides, arguing for something they argued against earlier.
One wonders how different the park might be if the two men would stop and simply consider the areas in which they agree. They both love the park, or at least say they do. They both claim they enjoy the many benefits of the park. Yet, on many days, rather than enjoy and appreciate their surroundings, they engage in the most bitter, vile disagreements.
As the years have passed, angry words have ceased to be adequate. With each passing year, physical violence steadily escalates. While both will publicly and loudly express their condemnation of violence, they offer nothing more than empty words instead of tangible change.
The man seated on the bench, the observer, grumbles to himself continuously about the stalemate, but, like the fruitless warriors, does little, if anything, to effect any real change. On some days, he simply wonders why the two men don’t simply divide the vast park into separate sections, allowing each to enjoy their space without interference from the other. But then he realizes that this, too, has been tried over the past 200 years or so, and although the separation offered temporary respite, sooner or later the two would end up in the same tiresome standoff.
I failed to mention that the park is inhabited by many others. Far too many for the average person to count, yet there is ample room for all. Regrettably, the other inhabitants of the park are also engaging in the same mindless disagreements. But, regardless of where one travels in the park, there are always those tending the park, always avoiding eye-contact with those who apparently prefer to have disputes rather than peace.
The gardener, however, frequently chuckles to himself when one of the men states, as he does regularly, that he wants to make the park great again. The gardener, wiser than the three other men, understands the park is already great. The only thing really lacking is for the inhabitants of the park to really appreciate the beauty of their surroundings.
— Singleton lives in Livingston
Advocate readers may submit stories of about 500 words to The Human Condition at features@theadvocate.com or The Advocate, EatPlayLive, 10705 Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. There is no payment, and stories will be edited. Authors should include their city of residence, and, if writing about yourself, a photo.