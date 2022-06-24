First Baptist Church of Baker has made a tradition of hosting patriotic community choral programs in celebration of Independence Day, and this year is no different.
The church will host a choir made up of members from nine area churches performing "America: We Must Not Forget" on the backdrop of a giant American flag at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in the church sanctuary, 3213 Groom Road, Baker.
"We decided to do the program the weekend before July 4 this year," said Marvin Smith, Baker First Baptist's minister of music. "Since July 4 falls on a Monday, we knew that many people would be out of town traveling during the three-day weekend."
Along with Baker First Baptist, participating churches are Galilee Baptist Church of Zachary, First Baptist Church of Zachary, Brownfields Baptist Church, Redemption Life Fellowship, Baker Church of the Nazarene, Faith Baptist Church, Istrouma Baptist Church and New Life Baptist Church.
"This will be a totally patriotic program, and we're looking forward to honoring our heroes," said church accompanist Vicki Smith, who co-coordinated the program with husband Marvin Smith. "Our color guard this year will be members of the Louisiana Women Veterans, and our speaker will be Lt. Col. Cliff Parker, who has retired after 25 years in the service."
Smith added that the program will honor veterans of all United States military campaigns.
"We're also encouraging our first responders to attend, because we'll be recognizing them, as well," she said.
Accompanists will be Doug Bacas on organ and Rita Williams on piano.
A nursery will not be available during the program. For more information, call First Baptist Church of Baker at (225) 775-0520.