Will the new experimental drug lecanemab for Alzheimer’s be available soon?
In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted an application for accelerated approval for lecanemab, and just recently, sponsors of the drug, Biogen and Eisai, announced positive results from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial. Lecanemab slowed the rate of cognitive decline by 27%, reducing beta amyloid plaques in the brain and decelerating the patients’ decline on three other validated measures of memory and function.
The clinical trial of lecanemab, which is administered via intravenous infusion, was the largest to date to test whether clearing the brain of plaques formed by the accumulation of a protein called amyloid could slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.
Lecanemab is not a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, nor will it reverse thinking and reasoning functions. Thus, some experts are debating whether the 27% reduction in cognitive decline will render any meaningful or noticeable changes, especially in the light of the risks associated with lecanemab, namely brain swelling and bleeding. Nonetheless, affected individuals and their families note that even though lecanemab gives only a slowing rate of decline the outcomes would provide more time — more time for affected individuals to be themselves, to be independent, to make long-range decisions and to spend more time with loved ones while cognitively present.
The FDA will make its decision for considering lecanemab for an accelerated approval by Jan. 6. If approved in March, to determine coverage, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will evaluate whether the incremental increase in efficacy meets the prescribed reasonable and necessary standard. Under this reasonable and necessary standard, the agency is only obliged to reimburse those items, technologies and medical services it deems safe and effective; not experimental; and appropriate for Medicare patients. Lecanemab appears to meet or exceed the threshold the agency has imposed, in that it slows the decline of cognition and function for patients in broad community practice.
The cost for lecanemab is another consideration. Because of the potentially very large number of eligible patients and coupled with the high price per unit, cost estimates from Biogen and Eisai range anywhere between $9,249 and $35,605.
In addition to cost, there are concerns whether physicians and patients find the research and data convincing. While some clinical neurologists believe lecanemab is promising, others note that there is not much of a meaningful change in patients’ lives in using this medication. Objectively, some patients will perceive slight improvement as meaningful, while others will not.