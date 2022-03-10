On Fat Tuesday, New Orleans R&B star PJ Morton avoided the crowds and festivities.
“Mardi Gras Day, I try to stay out of the way,” the singer, songwriter, producer and keyboardist explained. “But I love the tradition of it. I love that about New Orleans in general. We stay true to who we are, and that’s a beautiful thing — but I don’t have to be in the mix to appreciate it.”
After two years of only occasional performances, Morton isn’t avoiding the stage. This weekend, he’s launching his first tour since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The stops on Morton’s “My Peace” tour, including his Sunday show in Baton Rouge at Chelsea’s Live, aren’t his usual ports of call. Besides Baton Rouge, the tour goes to Birmingham, Alabama; Pensacola, Florida; Asheville, North Carolina; Athens, Georgia; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“Because the pandemic showed me how quickly things can be taken away,” the three-time Grammy-winner said, “I was like, ‘Let’s go see some people we’ve never seen before.’ So, I’m excited.”
Morton named the “My Peace” tour after his new single, a duet with JoJo. This latest collaboration from Morton and JoJo follows his guest appearance on her 2020 Christmas album and their Grammy-winning 2019 hit, “Say So.”
"We performed ‘Say So’ all over the world,” Morton said. “So, when I came to this song, ‘My Peace,’ I’m like, ‘Yo, JoJo, hop on this new one with me.’ And I knew that the song’s sentiment is something she’s onboard with, because she’s all about mental health, all kinds of health and peace in general.”
Life during the pandemic inspired “My Peace.”
“I always tell songwriters to live first and then write,” he said. “But I wasn’t taking my own advice. I was just on the go. So, a lot of this (new) music, like ‘My Peace,’ had to do with sitting still and deciphering my thoughts from what I’m watching on TV and hearing from other people. I had to get to a space where I could hear what PJ wanted to say.”
Morton’s “My Peace” tour itinerary doesn’t include his hometown, New Orleans. He won’t be performing there again until he plays the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 29, the same day he’s releasing his ninth album, “Watch the Sun.”
“I’m going to make it a special show,” Morton said of Jazz Fest. “I might levitate. People come from around the world to go to the festival, but locals equally love it. And not having it (during the pandemic), we felt it, because Jazz Fest is embedded in New Orleans culture.”
Even though Morton is up for two Grammy awards this year, he won’t be attending the ceremony on April 3 in Las Vegas. He’ll be in South America that day, on tour with Maroon 5, the pop-rock band he’s played keyboards with since 2010. The conflict arose when the Grammys rescheduled due to another COVID-19 surge.
Morton’s latest Grammy nominations bring his total number to 16. This year, he’s up for best traditional R&B performance for a remake of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me” with BJ the Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon and Charlie Bereal and album of the year for his contributions to Jon Batiste’s “We Are.” He’s received Grammy nominations consecutively for the past five years, winning a third time last year for the album “Gospel According to PJ.”
The son of Bishop Paul S. Morton — the gospel artist and former senior pastor of the Greater Saint Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church in New Orleans — Morton found his musical foundation in his father’s church.
“Watching my father preach and sing to congregations, and seeing them sing back to him, that shaped me as a performer,” he said. “I make my audiences sing so much, but they love it because it’s soul, R&B church.”
For the “My Peace” tour, Morton is bringing the eight-member group seen in his recent “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance.
“We’re ready to do some damage on tour, man,” he said. “We’ve got a beautiful presentation coming. I can’t wait.”
PJ Morton
8 p.m. Sunday
Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive
$34.50