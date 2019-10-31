FRIDAY
NATIONAL SANDWICH DAY 2019: 11 a.m., Gallier Hall, 545 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Chisesi Brothers Meat Packing Co. and Leidenheimer Baking Company bring awareness to hunger and homelessness by serving po-boys. Suggested donations $1 for regular and $5 for specialty sandwiches benefit the New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter. Free admission.
DAY OF THE DEAD/FET GEDE: 5:30 p.m., New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. There are activities and ceremonies based on Mexican and Haitian customs for revering the dead, with altars, a pot luck supper and procession to feed the dead; white, purple or black attire requested. Free admission. neworleanshealingcenter.org.
THE BATS OF BARATARIA: 6 p.m., Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Loyola's Craig Hood leads a bat presentation and walk through the preserve. nps.gov/jela.
FALL FOODIES & FESTIVITIES: 6 p.m., Bucktown Harbor and Marina, 325 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie. The fundraising event for InclusiveCare features food, music, a kids' area, health information and more. Tickets $25. inclusivecare.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN FILM FESTIVAL: 7 p.m., Mandeville Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Two-night fest features films with Louisiana roots, discussions with filmmakers, a film competition and screenings. Tickets $5. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE: 7 p.m., 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson. The Halloween horror experience with Clown, Rise of the Dead, Darkest Dreams plus phobia sensory overload and mini escape games. $20-$30. neworleansnightmare.com.
THE MORTUARY: 7 p.m., Mortuary Haunted House, 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. The haunted house, in a former mortuary, is themed “Scream No More: The Cult of 13,” and visitors will dodge ghostly serial killers and other monsters while wearing the protective Ivory Masks of Ether to see the ghosts and for protection; there are also escape rooms. $30. themortuary.net.
SCREAM ISLAND: 6 p.m., Scouts Island, 1034 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. Immersive Halloween festival experience with music, food, carnival rides, a Kid Zone and horror haunts. $20-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BIG EASY CON: 2 p.m., Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. The three-day pop culture convention features autograph opportunities, cosplay and a children's Big Easy Con Jr. area. Expected guests include Anthony Mackie, Brent Spiner, Kei Mitchell, Marina Sirtis, Weird Al Yankovic and Zachary Levi. Tickets $7.50-$100. bigeasycon.com.
SATURDAY
SPECIAL NEEDS DAY: 9 a.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The zoo opens an hour early and offers animal encounters in quiet spaces and a wellness fair. Health and social service organizations offer information and resources. Admission for each special needs visitor and three guests is redeemed with a coupon available at the front gate, with complimentary carousel ride for special needs guest included. Tickets $3. auduboninstitute.org.
TOUCH A TRUCK: 10 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Junior League of New Orleans gives children and their families an up-close look at “big trucks.” Tickets $15. jlno.org.
CAMP PARAPET DAY: 10 a.m., Camp Parapet, 2801 Arlington St., Jefferson. The event celebrates the Civil War fortification listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and there are vendors, exhibitors, representatives of state parks and Louisiana history museums and sites, plus period music and dancing and military re-enactors.
ABITA FALL FEST: 11 a.m., Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St., Abita Springs. The festival includes music, a rock wall, a petting zoo, art and more. Tickets $20-$25. abitafallfest.com.
"ALL SAINTS & SOULS": 3 p.m., Frenier's Landing, 133 Dottie Lane, LaPlace. The River Region Arts & Humanities Council fundraiser honors a recently deceased founding member artist Marilyn Vicknair and there is an auction a piece of her original artwork, a silent auction, food and music. Tickets $250-$499. rrahc.org.
BRITISH PUB NIGHT: 4 p.m., Chapel of the Holy Comforter, 2220 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. There is food and drink from the British Isles, sales of baked goods, boutique items, books and DVDs, live music and a raffle at the fundraiser for local charities and Mountbatten House. Tickets $5. dbeinla.org.
BATUCADA DAY OF THE DEAD CELEBRATION: 7 p.m., Casa Borrega, 1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. There is an altar and music in observance of the Mexican Dia de los Muertos. casaborrega.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
BLOODY MARY FESTIVAL: Noon, Howlin' Wolf, 907 S. Peters St., New Orleans. The event includes a competition and tasting of bloody marys, local products, music and more. Tickets $45. thebloodymaryfestival.com.
SUNDAY
PET FEST: 10 a.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Jefferson SPCA, Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, Jefferson Parish and the City of Kenner present an adopt-a-thon with more than 40 shelter and rescue groups offering hundreds of adoptable pets, as well as a pet health watch area, a costume contest, a raffle to benefit Jefferson SPCA, pet marketplace, food and entertainment. Free admission.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL: Noon, Shrine on Airline, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana celebrates with food, music, kids' activities, an ofrenda table, vendors, costume contest and more. Free admission. hccl.biz.
FETE DU JARDIN: 4 p.m., Pitot House, 1440 Moss St., New Orleans. The Louisiana Landmarks Society gala is themed "Les Rues de la Nouvelle Orleans" and includes food, wine, performances, music and more. Tickets $75. louisianalandmarks.org.
TUESDAY
WIZARD FEST: 9 p.m., Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave., New Orleans. A Harry Potter pop-up party, with costume contest, beverages, trivia, games, sweepstakes for London trip and more. $15-$35. popuppartytours.com.
ONGOING
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson of the New York stage headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, please visit BroadwayNOLA.com or call (800) 838-3006.