Barry Erwin, president of the Council for A Better Louisiana since 2001, spoke about Reset Louisiana’s Future at the Sept. 6 weekly luncheon of the Red Stick Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge at Lake Sherwood Village.
Erwin reviewed the profound challenges facing Louisiana, including budget cuts and fiscal issues affecting state and local services. Reset Louisiana’s Future is a nonpartisan effort of CABL, the Committee of 100 and the Public Affairs Research Council.
Erwin said Reset Louisiana's Future is focused on state finances, education, transportation infrastructure and criminal justice/public safety. Issues within these four categories include advancing K-12 education policies that work; creating a fair and competitive tax environment; building an efficient criminal justice system that improves public safety; and making transportation infrastructure an asset with new investment in ports, waterways, bridges and better ways to relieve congestion in major urban areas.
For more information, go to cabl.org or Reset-Louisiana.com.
LCHE hosts Youth Peace Olympics
The Louisiana Center for Health Equity, Together We Are More Adolescent Health Collaborative and its community partners celebrated the conclusion of hosting the Youth Peace Olympics on Sept. 7 at the BREC Anna T. Jordan Community Park.
Dr. James Gilmore, emcee, recognized each Olympian by name. State Rep. Barbara Carpenter gave the keynote address. Carpenter and two former study abroad students, Nayo Andrews and Daria Bentley, encouraged Olympians and their families to view the world from a global perspective, explore the unknown and dare to accomplish their wildest dreams. Ariel Pierre sang.
Several Olympians were recognized for their attendance, participation and exemplary display of the program’s key values: gold medalist Jenesis Stewart; silver medalist Grace Idikwu; bronze medalist Zoey Hughes; Olympic spirit award winner Ashanti Hinton; and most improved award winner Taij Campbell.
To learn more about the Youth Peace Olympics, visit youthpeaceolympics.org or email info@lahealthequity.org.
LSU Retirees hear RDA president
Chris Tyson, president and chief economic officer for the East Baton Rouge Parish Redevelopment Authority, spoke to the LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club on Sept. 9 on how the RDA helps improve life for parish residents.
Tyson said the RDA's goals include eliminating blight, stimulating economic development and enabling affordable housing, among other projects. These are done by partnering with local stakeholders and securing grants.
He said RDA looks at East Baton Rouge as any potential employer would. For example, a company may want to locate in one part of the parish, but if employees can’t get to it for lack of reliable transportation, the company might look elsewhere. A rapid transit bus system could help alleviate that problem, and that’s an RDA goal.
Mary Adcock, Barbara Aldrich, Marsha Arrighi, Pat Lee, Lyn LeJeune and Leo Triche provided refreshments. The club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses. Contact lsu.faculty.staff.ret.club@gmail.com.
PEO Chapter W hears about Alzheimer's Services
Ann Roeling, of Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, spoke to PEO Chapter W on Sept. 12 at Tommy Humphreys' home.
She spoke about the symptoms of Alzheimer's and other related dementia disorders as well as information for caregivers on living well with dementia and the need to learn how to communicate with Alzheimer patients in a different manner. She also spoke about Charlie's Place, activity and respite centers in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, which offer programs for individuals to provide cognitive stimulation and social interaction while giving caregivers a much-needed break.
Roeling talked about the need for establishing a power of attorney for both financial and health care decisions. She listed ways to possibly prevent or combat Alzheimer's which include getting a good, long sleep, not just naps, by participating in vigorous exercise, and by following a Mediterranean diet of fruits and vegetables. Susie Williams was a guest at the meeting.
Food Bank CEO speaks to Altrusa
Mike Manning, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, spoke to the Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge on Sept. 16 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Manning said the Food Bank has been serving the hungry for over 30 years in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton and West Feliciana parishes. Its services include preparing and distributing backpack meals for impoverished students. Its website is BRfoodbnank.org.
Carolyn Robinson and Lynn Nettles reported on the Inter-Civic Club meeting. Jackie Robbins reported on fundraising to include a garage sale in November. Carmel Streater, Amy Drago and Robbins announced they would coordinate a fundraising effort online at Facebook Marketplace to benefit the club. Janie Starks, Diane Bezdek, Drago and Robinson reported on service.
For information on Altrusa, contact Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Marti Didier, (225) 939-0460.
