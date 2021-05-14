The spot on U.S. 61 near St. Francisville with the old purple and gold car parked out front has long been a local landmark. Michelle Spencer had long wanted a place for creative expression. Maybe they were destined to find each other.
When Spencer opened The Cranbrook in late 2018, it was an unconventional business idea — a combination hair salon and eclectic gift shop that takes its name from the car, a 1951 Plymouth Cranbrook.
Somehow, the unusual enterprise, located in Star Hill, has found a clientele among both West Feliciana Parish locals and passersby.
“I started going to the beautician there, and it’s kind of like I go in there and I shop," said local Erin Rabalais. "One-stop shopping. It’s very cozy.”
"It's a really cool place," said Jeremy Olinde, another local whose family shops there and comes in regularly for haircuts.
Spencer grew up outside San Diego, California, visited her mom in Baton Rouge when she was 21 and decided to stay. That was 1992.
She attended beauty school, met and married Ron Spencer and moved to West Feliciana Parish in 1998. She opened a hair salon in her home, and, at night, dabbled in stained glass, baked wedding cakes and made soap and candles. The Myrtles Plantation started selling some of her products.
When two friends were looking for a place to hold an estate sale, Spencer inquired about renting the then-vacant building, home to the old Plymouth painted in LSU purple and gold. When the owners said they were interested in selling, the Spencers bought the property — car and all.
The wooden building was a mess: no heat or air conditioning, broken windows, rotten floorboards in the back. She let her friends have the estate sale and planned to fix it up and rent it out.
But locals who found out she owned it suggested she open a shop and sell her soaps. Then friends asked her to consider selling items they’d made. Hairstylist Jamie Williams told her she’d work in her salon if she opened one there.
“I figured between the two of us and my soap-making and my two friends who had put their garage sale items in here at the time and said they’d rent space from me, I thought, ‘What the heck? Why not?’” Spencer said.
“At the time we opened up, it was kind of cold because it was winter. … We had a kerosene heater type thing. I used to have to get here about two hours early in the morning to light it up and get it warm enough for people to want to come in here.”
But the store was stocked, and she could fix what was broken. And she had the car, which inspired the store’s name.
The old Plymouth Cranbrook had been sitting on blocks near the highway for several years, having belonged to the previous owners’ father, Ray Hathaway, a big LSU fan who provided the vivid paint job.
The car continued a tradition of placing eye-catching items at that spot.
There had been the 21-foot-long alligator, carved from a huge red oak, placed by owner Ronnie Morgan when the building housed Star Hill Antiques and Gifts for about two decades. When the alligator finally rotted, he posted an 8-foot concrete orangutan outside his store holding a sign: “Welcome to Star Hill.”
“We get a lot of people to stop and look at the car,” Spencer said.
Those who venture inside find Spencer’s soaps, candles, bath and body products, jewelry and a variety of art and items, such as handmade baby quilts, crafted by local artisans. Products that aren’t locally sourced are all eco-friendly, such as nontoxic, chalk-based paints.
And, if you don't find what you're looking for, Spencer will take requests — even from a grumpy old man.
“He walked in and stopped at the door,” she recalled. “He went, ‘Y’all ain’t got no candy?’ I said, ‘No, sir.’ He said, ‘Y’all ought to have candy in a place like this.’ I said, ‘I’ll be damned. We’re going to get some candy.’ We got some candy. We just kind of cater to whatever the locals want.”
With a pot of hot coffee always on hand for whoever walks in, Spencer has created a laid-back atmosphere. When she’s making soap, she lets customers watch.
These days, Spencer mostly cuts men's hair. Williams takes care of the female clients in Hair Junkie, separated from the shop by two blue doors and with a “Steel Magnolias” vibe all its own.
“Behind those two doors, God knows what they’re talking about,” Spencer said. “You just never know.”