My least and most favorite week of the entire college football season is here. Buckle up, kids, LSU is playing Alabama on Saturday, and if the week off is any indication, it’s bound to be a loud ride.

I love LSU football, and because we’re only guaranteed 12 games a season, I want to savor each one, every quarter, every moment. That time between bowl games and the season's first kickoff is long and cold and sad.

Each LSU-Alabama game week, LSU fans like me go through the full Kübler-Ross stages of grief about our chances of winning. Sometimes I go through them twice.

First, there is Denial.

Alabama is not really that good. They ain’t played anybody. LSU’s going to show up on Saturday as the most formidable opponent Alabama has seen this season, and, with the amount of anger swirling in Baton Rouge because of Devin White’s first-half suspension — really just the cherry on the top of the We Hate Alabama sundae — it’s going to be louder and more electric than any game either team has played all year.

When I am in denial, there is no losing. Unfortunately, the universe conspires against me and I move on, becoming enraged as the game nears.

That brings us to stage two — Anger.

I hate elephants and the color crimson. I hate the entire state of Alabama. It’s unfair that we have to play them every year. Imagine having to play the eventual National Champion EVERY YEAR just to get to your conference championship!

Don’t call me irrational or bitter. I already know I am. Watching Alabama, a team I was born and bred to hate, winning over and over and over again with Nick Saban, our old coach, is the stuff of nightmares. Don’t tell me to get it over it; I’m not going to, so quit asking.

Having plowed through anger, the stage I revisit most often, we move on to Bargaining.

Would I even care about the outcomes of the rest of the games for the rest of the season if we beat Alabama? I don’t even think I’d mind if we missed a bowl completely. If the Football Gods would bless us with a win against our crimson-hued foes, I would never ask for anything else again, I promise.

We soon realize we can’t bargain our way out of this — Saban already took whatever deal the devil was offering.

The fourth stage, Depression, hits hard as the reality of how good Bama has looked all season sinks in.

And sports analysts, complicit in making me completely miserable, pile on and on and on about Tua Tagovailoa and the Heisman and how they average 54 points per game and how their opponents have only scored 16 total touchdowns against them this year.

I wallow in the misery that is losing to Alabama every game since January 2012 (and, no, I do NOT want to talk about January 2012). Losing before nationally televised audiences in prime time. Losing big. Playing sort of well but still losing. Losing on every missed called that went Bama’s way.

Woe is an LSU fan draped in purple and gold, staring lifelessly at the scoreboard of another loss to Alabama, year after year after year after year after year after year. There is nothing but sadness. The world goes gray.

And then comes the final stage — Acceptance.

I am proud of our team and our coach and all they have accomplished together. When everyone else counted them out, our team stood up and beat three opponents ranked in the Top 10, even as half of our quarterbacks transferred on the same day, even as suspensions abounded, even as everyone said Coach O was on the hot seat.

Our guys have a fire in their bellies and a gleam in their eyes. I love my Fighting Tigers and I always will, no matter what.

But … the game is still a few days away. So, I’ll probably just go back to anger for now.