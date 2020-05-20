Elaine Little embroidered this intricate tiger mask, one of more than 300 masks she's crafted for friends, the Port Vincent Volunteers for Family & Community and the St. George Catholic Church Mask Angels. This, of course, is the favorite of husband Jimmy Little, a huge LSU Tigers fan.
Thomas Billeaud and Allison McElligott got married on May 16. 'Even though a wedding is a memorable event, a wedding during this COVID-19 pandemic just makes it more memorable, and we thought the masks will add a little humor to the wedding photo album,' says the bride's mother, Claire Lowry. The masks were handmade as a group effort of Allison's family.
'This mask and ball cap are my get-up to get groceries,' says Jill Purkey, who cut out the helmet from a T-shirt and bonded it to a white T-shirt, double fabric mask. 'I don’t need to tell you what this mask says about me. I am an LSU graduate and fan.'
Krista Roche made masks for both her and husband Jim with dachshunds in memory of their beloved Duckel, who recently passed away. 'The masks make us smile,' Krista says, 'and we hope they bring joy to others as well!'
Anna and James Swim, of Zachary, model the masks she made on her aunt's old Singer sewing machine. Hers' is made from a rice bag, saved from years ago when her nephew sold Creole Rose Rice for a fundraiser. 'It washes well and shows a little love of Louisiana,' she says.
Kenneth Maxwell says his wife, Katy Urton Maxwell, is sewing face masks 'by the hundreds' and donating them to family, friends, strangers and the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. His favorites have an LSU theme.
'I made these masks myself, but most are for friends and family,' says Jeanne Wintz. 'I wear the purple and gold paw print mask because I’m an LSU fan for life! I wear my mask at the grocery store or any other public place and at my dad’s house when dropping off groceries or meals. I will continue to wear a mask until this thing is over!'
'I’m not a big sports fan but love both LSU and Saints football games,' says Terri Zeller. 'The colors of the mask and the fleur de lis marry the two teams. My youngest son, Glen Zeller, gave it to me as part of my Mother’s Day gifts.'
Anne Maverick made this mask for her 97-year-old dad from silk she 'rescued' from her great aunt's house. 'It's not exactly a manly design, but she raised him, so it might have a certain nostalgic value.'
'I’m a quilter so there’s no lack of fabric at my house,' says Betsy Clarisse, of New Iberia. 'A plain white mask is B-O-R-I-N-G, and I think most of the world is a bit depressed now so I chose bright and happy colors for our masks.'
Carol Moore has been hand-crafting masks since the beginning of the COVID-19 event, says her husband, Skeeter Moore, who has been fabric-shopper-in-chief. His says her mantra is 'Functional and Fashionable!'
'My neighbor Sylvia Gerace gave me this mask that is special because she knows how much I read and how I look forward to my book discussion groups resuming and the reopening of the library,' says Jane Honeycutt.
Janice James says daughter Crystal gave her the idea for this mask with matching headband for the women who have problems with the elastic behind the ear. 'You simple take two medium size buttons and sew them on each side of the headband and and attach the mask using the buttons,' she says.
Carol Groves admits the mask she wore to the produce market was 'pitiful mask.' A kind stranger gifted her with a new one. 'I was so shocked I don't think I properly thanked her. I hope you'll publish this so she will know how much I appreciate her generosity.' And, luckily, the Snoopy mask, she says, is 'perfect for this 75 year old and I think it says I'm pretty darn cool!'
Fiona Jane Boyd says her neighbor, Marylyn Wood, recycled a tea towel Boyd purchased years ago from Harrods Luxury Department Store in London into a mask. 'I like wearing it as I am originally from England!'
Louisiana residents are masking up in creative and unique ways
Provided photos
Chris Shaffer is modeling a mask made by his mom, Linda Shaffer. He says she's making them for everyone in the family, including the grandchildren, Sawyer, 4, and Shawn Bryson, 2.
Jan Soulé made this mask for herself and her husband after making 21 masks for children, grandchildren and a few for friends. 'Already researching other designs to make a second for the family!'
Kathleen Bowman says she made this mask for her male companion. She used a long shoestring for the straps.
Shelly Strobel's good friend, Debbie Johnson, made this mask for her, using a nickname granddaughter Mickie Jones gave to Strobel a long time ago.
'I made this mask with cat fabric because I am a cat person, and I believe that's what it says about me,' says Nancy LaBauve.
When we asked our readers to show us their masks, they did. And wow!
As we mask up during the coronavirus pandemic, some folks are getting really creative, crafting their own face coverings, and we are thrilled to show off their efforts. Others are exhibiting their personalities in masks they purchased just so they would stand out in the crowd. Yes, that is Frida Kahlo on Eleanor Canon's mask.
LSU fans have certainly taken the opportunity to mask up with Tiger pride (Elaine Little's embroidery work is exquisite), and never has leopard print been more chic (we're looking at you Toni Sanders-Butler).
The newly married Thomas Billeaud and Allison McElligott are bride-and-groom perfect in "I Do" masks made by the bride's family.
As for Scott Abbott, we just don't know what to say, but we'll certainly keep our distance!
