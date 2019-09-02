LSU Manship School’s Tina M. Harris is the winner of the National Communication Association’s prestigious 2019 Robert J. Kibler Memorial Award, which is given to only one communication professional in the country each year.
The award was created in 1978 to honor Robert J. Kibler for his dedication to excellence, commitment to the profession, concern for others, vision, acceptance of diversity and forthrightness. The award is given to a person who has exhibited those qualities over their career.
Harris will accept the award in November in Baltimore at the National Communication Association’s annual conference.
“I am deeply honored to have colleagues recognize the contributions I have made to the discipline. I hope that this inspires others to realize the potential that lies in creating environments, relationships, and scholarship where ‘concern for others’ and ‘acceptance of diversity’ are at the core,” said Harris. “We are imperfect people living in an imperfect world; however, we can turn the tide by reflecting compassion and kindness through word and deed.”
Harris joined the Manship School’s faculty in summer 2019 as the Douglas L. Manship Sr.-Dori Maynard Race, Media, and Cultural Literacy Endowed Chair — the first and only position of its type in the nation.
District Nurses Association meets
The Baton Rouge District Nurses Association met Aug. 8 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet campus.
Coletta C. Barrett, vice president of mission at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and board chairwoman of the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative, reviewed the joint assessment and implementation plan developed by Baton Rouge Medical Center, Lane Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge and Woman’s Hospital. Nurses were called upon to get involved in one of the many strategies to address health outcomes beyond clinical practice.
Monica Nijoka, BRGMC chief nursing officer, hosted the meeting and provided refreshments.
Alzheimer’s Services staff will discuss the strains caregivers of people with dementia experience at the BRDNA meeting on Sept. 12 at the Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center auditorium. All registered nurses are invited.
Lagniappe club has membership event
The GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club held its annual membership event for members and guests on Aug. 19 at the Runnymede Clubhouse.
President Cathie Ryan welcomed those in attendance. Sylvia Schwarzenbach chaired the luncheon, assisted by Loraine Skidmore, Sally Duhe and Montez Love. Decorations depicted the club's "busy bee" theme, and club scrapbooks and a chart outlining club activities were displayed.
Altrusa hears about Kids' Orchestra
Jody Hanet, executive director of Kids’ Orchestra, spoke on Aug. 19 to the Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Hanet has served in this position since 2013 and has spent more than 25 years working as a music educator. She said the orchestra has grown from 65 to 800 elementary students and called it the largest after-school music and academic enrichment opportunity of its kind in the United States.
Diane Bezdek reported on the club’s conference planning meeting. Carolyn Robinson and Lynn Nettles reported on the Inter-Civic Club meeting. Jackie Robbins reported on fundraising, including a garage sale set for November. Carmel Streater announced plans for an online silent auction to benefit the club and asked members to donate new or nearly new items. Janie Starks, Bezdek, Amy Drago and Robinson reported on service projects.
For information on Altrusa, contact Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Marti Didier, (225) 939-0460.
Lions hold district leadership conference
The Lions of District 8-N held its leadership conference on Aug. 23-24 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge.
International Director B.J. Blankenship from Lafayette, Tennessee, reported on the program of Lions Club International President Jung-Yul Choi, from South Korea. Tim NesSmith, ship superintendent and outreach coordinator of the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, spoke at the Friday lunch. Beth Dawson spoke about the experience of a priest during World War II Bataan Death March at the Friday dinner meeting.
The conference was dedicated to Stanley Braud for his 45 years of dedicated service to Lionism. Three Lions received a Presidential Certificate of Appreciation for their dedication to Lions' causes: Lester Lemoine, Evelyn Kirk and Braud.
Post 68 hears two speakers
American Legion Post 38 welcomed two guest speakers to its August meeting.
Rick Morgan, of the USS Frank E. Evans, spoke on a petition to Congress to recognize and place on the Vietnam Memorial Wall the 74 crew members of the Evans who died in 1969 while serving in the Pacific. Maj. Les Martin, of Zachary High School JROTC, spoke about his unit's recent trip to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
The Jambalaya Shoppe donated dinner, which Podnuh's Bar-B-Que provided at the previous meeting. Selma and Gerard Ruth donated door prizes.
