The River Road Chapter of the National Charity League honored 12 Baton Rouge area high school seniors for their community volunteer work at its annual Senior Soirée on Saturday at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge.
These young women have served more than 1,300 hours at various local charitable organizations over the past six years. As members of NCL, in addition to service to Baton Rouge area charities and nonprofit organizations, each young woman has fulfilled the requirements for participation in cultural activities and leadership development.
Several of the seniors were recognized with a six-year award for their service from seventh grade through senior year of high school. These recipients include Gabriela Elise Barbin, the daughter of Laura and Paul Barbin and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Annalise Marie Clark, the daughter of Amanda and Clay Clark, St. Joseph’s Academy; Emily Elizabeth Poirrier, the daughter of Maria and Brett Poirrier, University Laboratory School; Katherine Dolores Porter, the daughter of Leslie and Lance Porter, University Laboratory School; and Claire Elizabeth Schilling, the daughter of Cheryl and Chris Schilling, University Laboratory School.
Also recognized for their service were Megan Marie Cloutier, the daughter of Lisa and Mark Cloutier, St. Joseph’s Academy; Peggy Marie Cotton, the daughter of Annette and Blake Cotton, St. Joseph’s Academy; Bailey Marie Day, the daughter of Nina and Gary Day, St. Joseph’s Academy; Katherine Eilleen Leake, the daughter of Shawn and Jeremy Leake, St. Joseph’s Academy; Rayne Alexa McMillan, the daughter of Rhonda McMillan and Brian McMillan, University Laboratory School; Anna Rachel Roppolo, the daughter of Rachel and David Roppolo, St. Joseph’s Academy; and Ansley Dobbins Upton, the daughter of Mary and Brent Upton, St. Joseph’s Academy.
The National Charity League, established in 1947 and incorporated in 1958, has 289 chapters in 31 states, with 200,000 members and alumnae nationwide. Its mission is fostering the mother-daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture and leadership.
The River Road Chapter, developed in 1999, is celebrating 23 years in the Baton Rouge community. Today, the local chapter, which is NCL’s only chapter in Louisiana, has grown to more than 300 members.
Women and their daughters may be nominated for membership in the organization by one of its active members in good standing. Students can become eligible for membership in the seventh grade.