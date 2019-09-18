Knock Knock Children’s Museum teams up with the Junior League of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 22, as part of its “Free Sunday” program, allowing children of all ages to experience all 18 of Knock Knock’s Learning Zones free of charge.
Also included will be a special activity, “Blue Prints,” which leads the kids to create “plans” to get a special treat provided by the Junior League.
There will also be opportunities to create get-well cards for patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital as well as learn about healthy snacks and exercise with Kids in the Kitchen and Fit Kids, and construction jobs and vehicles with Story Time in the Garden and Touch a Truck.
The fun starts at 11 a.m. and the last visitor will be admitted at 3:30 p.m. to allow them time to fully experience Knock Knock. However, depending on the number of patrons, admission may stop at 2:30 p.m.
For more information, go to knockknockmuseum.org.