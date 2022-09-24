Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Sorority's Nu Gamma Omega Chapter will present 12 debutantes Saturday during a Rites of Passage Ceremony at Greater King David Baptist Church's Dr. John E. Montgomery II Auditorium. The young women will be formally presented next spring at the Debutante Cotillion.
This season’s Coterie of Debutantes are:
Regan Simone Archie is the daughter of Iiron and Vita Archie, of Prairieville. She is the granddaughter of the late Charles Thomas and Virginia Scott; Benny Archie, of Mandeville, and Earline Pembrick. She attends University Laboratory School, is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and French Club, is president of the Black Student Union and executive secretary of the Student Council. Alexis Alexander and Jerilyn Tucker are her sponsors.
Alexis Camille Baham is the daughter of Melvin and Andrea Baham Jr. She is the granddaughter of the late Lionel J. Daniel and Patricia J. Daniel, of Lake Charles; the late Melvin Baham Sr. and Audrey H. Baham, of Hammond. She attends St. Joseph’s Academy. She is on the bowling Team, a Beta Club member and an SJA ambassador. Dawn Frazier is her sponsor.
Peyton Jesenia Boone is the daughter of Jametrius and Pepita Boone of Houston, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Young Davis III and Beverly Davis, of Denham Springs, and Carolin Hutchinson; James E. Boone Sr. and Berta Boone, of Phoenix, Arizona; and Evelyn Shankle Bratley, of Spring, Texas. She attends Mirabeau Lamar High School. She is a member of Minds of Minority Club, Key Club, Med Club, National Honor Society, the varsity swim team and is an active volunteer with her church’s Children’s Ministry. Katahri Toaston is her sponsor.
Hannah Jaci Brister is the daughter of Herman and Jessica C. Brister II, of Brusly. She is the granddaughter of Jessie J. Coleman and Rhonda Willis Coleman; and Herman and Darlene Brister, of Port Allen. She attends Southern University Laboratory School. She is a member and captain of the varsity cheer team, Senior Beta Club, National 4-H Association and is senior class vice president. Shanta McCall is her sponsor.
Kenadi Leigh Chambers is the daughter of Kimberly Williams, of Glynn, and Leonardo Chambers, of Prairieville. She is the granddaughter of Joseph and Sandres Williams, of Port Allen; Leonard Chambers, of Zachary, and Donna Speed. She attends University Laboratory School. She is a member of the varsity volleyball team, Black Student Union and Key Club. Toyia Charles-Comminey is her sponsor.
Mar’laijah Avianna Doreé Jones is the daughter of Vincent and Rachel Reed, of Ventress; and Marvin Jones, of New Roads. She is the granddaughter of the late Rayfield Hoffman and Leola Butler, of Simmesport; Paul Celestine, of Morganza, and Marilyn Jones, of New Roads. She attends the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee. She is a member of the Beta Club and the Acadian Ambulance Explorer Program. LaToya Matthews is her sponsor.
Trinity My’Trisha Jones is the daughter of Dwight and Rosalind Jones, of Brusly. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Patricia Kitts, of Plaquemine; and Woodrow and Joyce Jones. Trinity attends Mathematics, Science, and Arts Academy-West. She is a Phi Gamma Sigma Youth Sorority member and serves as vice president of her senior class. Clonise Stewart and Keytha Thompson are her sponsors.
Maia Dilani Lavigne is the daughter of Jason and Sheena Johnson. She is the granddaughter of the late James A. Gilmore Sr. and Gloria Gilmore; and Mariel and Donna Lavigne Jr. She attends Southern University Laboratory School. She is a member of the Beta Club and captain of the varsity cheer team. Crystal Patterson is her sponsor.
Kennedy Alexandra Luster is the daughter of Floyd Luster Jr. and Kourtni Atkins-Luster. She is the granddaughter of Dorothy Atkins, of Monroe; and Floyd and Addie Luster Sr., of Clarksdale, Mississippi. She attends McKinley Senior High School. She is a member of Top Teens of America, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Usher Board and Elan Cotillion. Cynthia Godfrey is her sponsor.
Nylee Josie-Ann Miller is the daughter of Ashley V. Holmes, of New Orleans, and Keith D. Miller. She is the granddaughter of the late Darrell W. Holmes and Lydia A. Trammell, of Gonzales; and Leatha Miller. She attends Dutchtown High School. She is a member of Allied Health, Student Council, the track and field team and earned an Educators Rising Microcredential in Collaboration I. Dr. Simone Shelton and Ashlyn R. Harrison are her sponsors.
Adaria Aleane Prater is the daughter of Reginald and Tawanda Prater, of Geismar. She is the granddaughter of the late Freddie L. Williams and Dorothy Wilson, of Woodville, Mississippi; and Ralph Green and Irma Woodside, of Woodville, Mississippi. She attends Dutchtown High School. She is a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, Allied Health, Griffin Girls Dance Team and a mentor. Her mother is her sponsor.
Jaida Raynell Shelmire is the daughter of Derrick R. and Courtney Shelmire, of Zachary. She is the granddaughter of the late Reginald Smullen of New Roads and the late Jacqueline Nettles; Donald R. and Dianne Shelmire. She attends Zachary High School. She is the president of Future Business Leaders of America, an officer and webmaster of the Key Club, a member of the Beta Club and a senior mentor. Luella Johnson and Eileen Kennedy are her sponsors.
The sorority’s chapter will continue its tradition of the Debutante Scholarship Program through workshops/empowerment sessions, community service projects, and cultural activities. Proceeds from fundraising provide stipends for higher education pursuits and to fund service programs throughout the local community.
Dr. Angela Gooden is chapter president; Lynn M. Farris is Nu Gamma Omega Educational and Charitable Foundation president; and Dr. Shondra A. White, is Debutante Scholarship Program chairwoman.