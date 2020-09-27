Two storms in the Gulf of Mexico heading directly for Louisiana. It looks like 2020 just keeps on giving!
My day started out with getting prepared for the storms.
First stop was the nail salon, as a manicure just makes me feel better.
Next was a fill-up at the gas station. I needed paper goods, laundry detergent and miscellaneous items from the Dollar General. After taking care of that, my next stops were the pharmacy and grocery store.
With all my errands completed, I drove home looking forward to putting everything away, having lunch and relaxing the rest of the day.
And then it happened. I opened the car trunk and what a mess! The 70-ounce container of liquid laundry detergent had fallen over and emptied.
Canned goods, toilet tissue, a 12-pack of Diet Cokes — all sitting in the detergent!
Running into the house, I grabbed two old bath towels and began removing the items from the trunk one at a time, wiping off each item. I used the towels to soak up as much of the detergent as I could.
After bringing everything inside, I put the towels in the washer on rinse and spin. I crossed my fingers that bubbles wouldn’t flood the laundry room.
After using so much energy cleaning up and putting everything away, I was starving and ready for lunch.
As I reached for a Diet Coke, it had just enough of the detergent on it that it slipped out of my hand. It hit the floor, opened and began to spin and spew! There was Diet Coke on the front of the cabinets, the island, all the way to the ceiling! From one side of the kitchen to the mud room walls.
I was so angry I couldn’t even cry.
And then the phone rang. It was my daughter Jonna, just wanting to chat. As I described the mess I was in, she warned me at my age not to climb on a ladder.
The towels I had put in the washer had finished spinning and were perfect for wiping up the cabinets and floor. Using my Swiffer with a small damp towel, I was able to reach all the splatters. Where’s there’s a will, there’s a way.
In less than an hour, two things had happened that had never happened to me before.
Whew! I needed a hug or a glass of wine. On second thought, I needed both!
P.S. My car sure does smell good!
— Parsons lives in St. Francisville