The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will present 13 debutantes Aug. 18 during its Rites of Passage Ceremony at Greater King Baptist Church.
Jacqueline Nash Grant is the president of the chapter, and Danielle Staten is the debutante program chairwoman.
The debutantes are Bria Alise Coleman, daughter of Brian Keith and Kimberlee Michelle Coleman; Pashunti Lashae Hall, daughter of Gwendolyn Harris, of Baton Rouge, and Carlos Hall of Winnfield; Whitney Lenis James, of Denham Springs, daughter of Wendell and Vanessa James; Sydney Alexandra LaFleur, daughter of Vanessa and Brian J. LaFleur I; A’niya Arlyse Lagarde, daughter of Leviticus Sterling, of Baton Rouge, and Amos and Ashly Lagarde, of Richmond, Texas; Bailey Simone Lewis, of Zachary, daughter of Alisha and Ulysses “Bones” Addison Jr., of Zachary, and Kenneth and Nefertari Lewis Jr., of Walnut Creek, California; Kaelyn Cachay Lipscomb, daughter of Kelli Collins and William Lipscomb III; Ralyn Wynee Ricks, daughter of Sonia T. Ricks and the late Wyndell Ricks; Courtney Danielle Scott, of Zachary, daughter of Eric D. and Chakesha Webb Scott; My’Kara Arié Taylor, of Clinton, daughter of Tonia Taylor, of Clinton, and the late Robert Taylor; Jaysia Unique Thomas, daughter of Shancer and Jesse Thomas Jr.; Ney’Chelle Avette Thomas, daughter of Richard Wesley Thomas I, of Tacoma, Washington, and Nancy Elizabeth Thomas, of Baton Rouge; and Shamari’ Tramease Wilson, daughter of Sherbaston and Andrea Wilson.
Bria Alise Coleman is the granddaughter of Coda and Catherine Tolbert, Jesse and Cynthia Coleman and Ellerstine James. She attends Cristo Rey Franciscan High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and student council.
Pashunti Lashae Hall is the granddaughter of Ella Harris and the late L. Leon Harris, the late Carlos Earl and the late Patsy Hall. She attends Glen Oaks High School, where she is captain of the cheer team.
Whitney Lenis James is the granddaughter of Henderson and Juanita Clark, of Gonzales, and Forace and Kathleen James, of Mount Hermon. She attends Denham Springs High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and the Denham Springs High School Jacket Pride Band. She also is a member of Beta Delta Tau Youth Sorority Inc.
Sydney Alexandra LaFleur is the granddaughter of Laura L. Caston and the late Bobby Caston and Sandra Ann and John A. LaFleur. She attends St. Joseph’s Academy, where she is a member of the track and field team. She also is a member of the Baton Rouge chapter of Jack & Jill of America, the River Road chapter of the National Charity League and K-Y Track Club. She is a member of the Junior Usher Board at Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
A’niya Arlyse Lagarde is the granddaughter of Sylvia Sterling, of Maringouin, and the late Clarence Sterling; Kevin and Terry Collins, of Rosedale; Victoria Williams and the late Amos Greavis. She attends Lee Magnet High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society. She also is a member of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition Community and the Louisiana Elite Basketball Organization.
Bailey Simone Lewis is the granddaughter of Albert and Verneda Turner, of South Holland, Illinois; Daphne Mayfield, of Zachary; Dr. Kenneth Lewis Sr., of Tinley Park, Illinois, and Gloria Sims, of Wesley Chapel, Florida. She attends Lee Magnet High School, where she is a member of the Film Club and French Club. She is also a member of the Girl Scouts, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — Gamma Eta Omega Chapter CAP program, Young Entrepreneurs of America and Al Hurvis/ADAMM Education Foundation-Chicago Scholar. She is a Sunday school teacher’s aide and nursery worker at Full Gospel UPC.
Kaelyn Cachay Lipscomb is the granddaughter of Gloria B. Collins and the late Charles Collins and William Lipscomb Jr. and the late Myrtis D. Lipscomb. She attends Madison Preparatory Academy, where she is a member of the Engineering Club. She is also a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and its Media Ministry, Ambassador Girl Scout Troop 10314, the Futures Fund Program and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — Nu Gamma Omega Chapter’s Dream Makers II Mentoring Program.
Ralyn Wynee Ricks is the granddaughter of Lillie A. and Murray Tate Sr. and the late Louis Ricks and the late Carolyn Ricks. She attends Baton Rouge Magnet High School, where she is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, Girl Talk P.E.A.R.L.S. Club and the Interact Club. She is a member of the Greater King David Baptist Youth and Young Adult Ministry.
Courtney Danielle Scott is the granddaughter of Murphy P. Webb Sr., of Baton Rouge, and Marilyn C. Webb, of Slaughter, and Eddie and Beverly Rice. She attends Zachary High School. She is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — Gamma Eta Omega Chapter’s CAP program.
My’Kara Arié Taylor is the granddaughter of Collis Griffin, of Moscow, Texas, and the late Carrie J. Henry and Betty and Henry A. Taylor, of Clinton. She attends East Feliciana High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, SADD Club, 4-H Club and BETA Club. She also is a published illustrator of a children’s book and participates on the EFHS dance, basketball and track and field teams. She also is a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church Youth Choir.
Jaysia Unique Thomas is the granddaughter of Gregory Sanders, of Brusly, and Toni Pullett and the late Flora and Jesse Thomas Sr. She attends Lee Magnet High School, where she is a member of the Patriettes Dance Team. She also volunteers with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Ney’Chelle Avette Thomas is the granddaughter of Kevin Wayne Bradley Sr., of Houston, Texas, the late Diane Phyllis Armstrong and the late Richard and Cynthia Blakes “Mickey” Thomas. She attends Lee Magnet High School, where she is a member of the JROTC Program, debate team, high school honor society, track team and cross-country team. She also is a member of the Baton Rouge Youth Council.
Shamari’ Tramease Wilson is the granddaughter of the late 1st Lt. Thomas E. and Mildred Simmons, of Mobile, Alabama; Donald and Saundra Wilson and the late T. Renee Wilson. She attends Woodlawn High School, where she is a member of the Beta Club, DECA, History Club, Panther Pride and girls varsity basketball team. She is also a member of the Baton Rouge Cheer Allstar Competition Team and Girl Scouts. At Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, she is in the youth choir, liturgical dance ministry, national championship drill team ministry and Louisiana Home and Foreign Mission Youth Convention.