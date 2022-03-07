Karla Coreil is making sure turning 50 is fabulous.
Not only has Coreil tackled aerial hoops, but she's also now certified to teach it. The latter accomplishment coincided with her golden birthday month.
What is aerial hoops, you ask? Also called lyra, it's akin to aerial silks but uses a large round ring, usually metal, which is suspended from the ceiling by a rig. Artists sit, stand or hang on the hoop to achieve graceful, flowing poses with names like gazelle and poisson, as the hoop's spin adds to the visual show.
"I tried it one time and then I was hooked," said Coreil, an attorney who works for the state.
She spent a year and a half at AirSeekers fitness facility learning acro-yoga, which requires a partner, before attending a lyra workshop. A couple of four-week sessions later and still craving more, she enrolled in classes taught by the workshop's instructor, Jamie Ray. That was around June 2019 and by August 2020, Coreil had a teaching gig.
There's some of that fabulousness.
"Most people who do this are young and flexible and strong — and I started older," Coreil, who still takes a class at least once a week, said, noting that she believes anyone can start the hobby at any age.
"You can go all the way up to the best Cirque du Soleil person in the world. I will never be that person. I started too late. I have no history of dance or gymnastics. I'm not an athlete. I have none of that."
None of those factors, however, kept Coreil from diving into her new adventure.
"My instructor was never 'You're too old, you're too out of shape," she recalled. "They just said, 'Let's do it. If you need a modification, then we'll modify.'"
And that started with the hoop.
At 4 feet, 10½ inches tall "on a good day," the hoops were just too big for Coreil's petite frame.
"When I started aerials, all the hoops were 37 inches. Well, for me the hoop was too big. My instructor got a 34-inch hoop and I was suddenly able to do all these things that I couldn't do before."
In contrast, Coreil's 6-foot-tall husband, Kevin Kuperman, needed a larger hoop when he joined her in lyra.
Steel hoops cost around $200-$300. Solid steel hoops are more expensive.
"There are aluminum hoops that are lighter, but they don't last as long because eventually the weight will distort the shape of the hoop," Coreil explained. "So all of mine are steel; they're very heavy."
Coreil's hoop collection includes one her husband gave her for Christmas in 2019, a Mobi Sphere (rotating globe), a heart-shaped one she brought to the studio for Valentine's Day, a tiny hoop, an octagon-shaped one, and a smaller, 30-inch hoop. Coreil wraps her own hoops using a special adhesive tape which improves grip and comfort, although bruising is still common.
Studios such as TWRL gym where Coreil teaches provide students with hoops, so beginners need not make that investment.
Coreil leads two beginner aerials classes on Tuesday nights and a class on Saturday mornings and has recently earned certification to teach grounded aerial hoop as well. Grounded aerial is in the air but lower to the ground and often has at least one body part on the ground while also in the hoop.
Coreil developed two of the classes she teaches:
- 60-second choreo: "It's a choreography class on the hoop but it's very fast, and every week we do a new routine so the students learn it," she said. "Everyone's all sweaty and gross at the end of class, but everyone's happy."
- Formal Friday: "It's based on a pandemic hobby that we created here. We dressed up one day and got on the hoop. Every Friday, we'd do a photoshoot in the studio in some ridiculous thing, I mean, I'd put on a formal gown or maybe a crown, maybe I'd make a little headpiece just for that day. Every week was something different. But it's been fun. You know you'd think you'd run out of poses and dresses, but I have not run out of dresses yet. I have not worn the same dress twice."
The pandemic also prompted the couple to convert their third bedroom into a hoop studio. Yes, they're hard-core.
A free-standing rig on which to secure the hoop was one space-hogging option, but the couple instead chose to have their entire ceiling reinforced and have it installed that way.
"It's a large beam that goes from support wall to support wall," Coreil said. "If anybody wanted to do that in their home, they would need to contact an engineer. You can't just hang it on a rafter or a joist. You have pressure up and down and back and forth."
Coreil has added mirrors all around the room "so I can see myself when I'm in the air and upside down."
Running through a series of poses "with the greatest of ease," Coreil calls her workouts "accidental exercise."
"You get a great workout and you don't even know you're working out because it's like being a kid on the playground," she said.
"And you think 'Oh, I couldn't do that.' But I promise you you could. If I can do it anybody can do it."
Sounds fabulous.