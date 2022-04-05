In celebration of composer Philip Glass' 85th birthday, the LSU's Turner-Fischer Center for Opera will perform his opera, "Orphée" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the Shaver Theatre in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.
Both performances are free.
In his re-imagining of the timeless legend of "Orpheus," the celebrated minimalist composer created the first opera of his Cocteau Trilogy, basing his work on the French artist's surreal film of the mid-20th century.
The poet Orphée, his wife Eurydice, and a mysterious Princess interact within the worlds of the living and the dead. In the end, love triumphs, as Orphée returns himself and his beloved to mortal life and newfound emotional strength.
Though admission is free, registration is required by visiting eventbrite.com/e/the-turner-fischer-center-presents-orphee-tickets-303999850737.