Hungary Philip Glass

The LSU Opera will celebrate composer Philip Glass' 85th birthday with two free performances of his minimalist opera, 'Orphee,' on Friday and Sunday, April 8 and April 10. Glass seen in this 2014 photo, performs his 'La Belle et la Bête' (Beauty and the Beast) concert as part of the Budapest Spring Festival in the Palace of Arts in Budapest, Hungary.

 FILE PHOTO BY BALAZS MOHAL

In celebration of composer Philip Glass' 85th birthday, the LSU's Turner-Fischer Center for Opera will perform his opera, "Orphée" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the Shaver Theatre in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.

Both performances are free.

In his re-imagining of the timeless legend of "Orpheus," the celebrated minimalist composer created the first opera of his Cocteau Trilogy, basing his work on the French artist's surreal film of the mid-20th century.

The poet Orphée, his wife Eurydice, and a mysterious Princess interact within the worlds of the living and the dead. In the end, love triumphs, as Orphée returns himself and his beloved to mortal life and newfound emotional strength.

Though admission is free, registration is required by visiting eventbrite.com/e/the-turner-fischer-center-presents-orphee-tickets-303999850737.