The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life.
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
He has served in several ministerial positions, including first justice minister at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church in Rocky River, Ohio. He also served as minister of pastoral care and programming at Community Church Unitarian Universalist in New York City prior to joining the Baton Rouge church.
NewSong announces pumpkin patch and Fall Festival dates
The NewSong Community Church will host a pumpkin patch Monday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 30. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at the corner of Old Perkins and Bluff Road in Prairieville. All proceeds from the patch go to church missions.
Free hayrides are available on the weekends.
NewSong will also host its free Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and will feature live music, hayrides, gumbo, local vendors, a youth bake sale, face painting, inflatables, games and crafts.
St. Aloysius 10-week grief support program underway
St. Aloysius Catholic Church Stephen Ministry's 10-week grief support book study will continue into November.
Morning and evening sessions are offered for the study, written by Dr. Alan Wolfelt.
Morning sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9 in the church's Pastoral Service Center Conference Room, 2025 Stuart Ave. Evening sessions (accordingly with the number of registered attendance) will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and continue on Thursdays through Nov. 3 in the same location.
The support group on Wednesdays will be led by Dana Territo, Stephen Ministry leader, who has been trained at the Alan Wolfelt Loss and Transition Center in Colorado as well as facilitated by other Stephen Ministry members.
Materials are $25, which include the book and journal.
If you or someone you know are experiencing loss and sadness and would like to register for this support group, contact the church office at (225) 343-6657.