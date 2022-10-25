Fall's cooler temperatures have inspired a festive mood around the city.
City Pork, 18143 Perkins Road, is offering up the perfect event to fit the bill to enjoy the pleasant fall weather.
The restaurant will host a Fall Harvest Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The dinner will feature five courses paired with curated Fess Parker Wines.
Tickets are $125 by visiting sevn.ly/xgBhN8UW.
Pancake festival
Tickets are on sale for the 73rd annual Baton Rouge Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge's Pancake Festival, which begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Carl Maddox Field House, Nicholson Drive on the LSU campus.
All proceeds will support the Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge's community projects and partners, including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Boys & Girls Club, Big Buddy and Young Leaders Academy.
Advance tickets are $8 by visiting ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/KiwanisPancakeFestival. Tickets are $9 at the door.
At Tin Roof Brewing
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., will host Plant Based Junk Food from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Stop by for some of the best vegan comfort food around. All items are cooked in oil that contains soy, and the menu is entirely nut-free.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
Fall cocktail class
Tickets are on sale for In the Mix: Festive Fall Cocktail Class from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Martin Wine & Spirits in Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave.
This class will be taught by Martin’s Keaton McCrory and Maranda Howell of The Tipsy Librarian. Your ticket gets you snacks, cocktails and a barware set that you’ll use during the class, then take home to continue crafting great cocktails.
Tickets are $75 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/in-the-mix-festive-fall-cocktail-class-tickets-428184510397.
Haunted gingerbread house
Tickets are on sale for a Haunted Gingerbread House Workshop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 or Saturday, Oct. 29, for ages 13-16 at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Gather around the table to decorate your very own chilling centerpiece with loads of candy and treats. Learn spook-tacular piping and decorating techniques as your own unique, enchanted creation mysteriously comes to life.
Tickets are $65 by visiting youngchefsacademybatonrougela.liveeditaurora.com/workshops-special-events.
Spirits and wines
Tickets are on sale for Spooky Spirits & Witchy Wines from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Martin's on Moss Side, 6463 Moss Side Lane.
Throw on a costume and get in the Halloween spirit while sampling four cocktails, eight wines and tasty bites.
Tickets are $30 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/spooky-spirits-witchy-wines-tickets-439288944057?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.